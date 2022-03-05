UFC 272 video: Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal restrained at final faceoff

The final portion of business for Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal before stepping into the octagon for the UFC 272 main event is in the books, and now both men can focus on the fight.

Covington (16-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) and Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 12-8 UFC) closed out the build to Saturday’s anticipated grudge match between former friends and teammates with a final faceoff at UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins, and it was predictably heated.

After successfully making weight on Friday morning, Covington and Masvidal got a few good hours to rehydrate before getting a final good look at one another.

Similar to their staredown at the emotionally-charged pre-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White and additional security members on the stage made sure there was no behavior between Covington and Masvidal that could potentially jeopardize the contest. Both men were kept well apart from one another, but that couldn’t prevent them from talking when they locked eyes.

Check out the video of the Covington vs. Masvidal ceremonial weigh-in faceoff above.

UFC 272 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

List

UFC 272 breakdown: Jorge Masvidal should not be discounted vs. Colby Covington, but will he win?

List