UFC 272 predictions: Are we picking Jorge Masvidal or Colby Covington in massive grudge match?
The UFC is back in front of a big arena crowd in Las Vegas this week with a huge grudge match at the top of the bill.
UFC 272 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
In the main event, Colby Covington (16-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) takes on former teammate and training partner – as well as former friend and roommate – Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 12-8 UFC) in one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history. Covington is a heavy -350 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Masvidal is +255. Our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers have Covington with a big 8-3 edge in the picks.
In the co-feature, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (30-13 MMA, 19-11 UFC) takes on short-notice replacement Renato Moicano (16-4-1 MMA, 8-4 UFC). Dos Anjos nearly is a 2-1 favorite and, like in the main event, has an 8-3 picks lead.
Also on the main card, featherweight Edson Barboza (22-10 MMA, 16-10 UFC) will try to hand Bryce Mitchell (14-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) his first loss. Mitchell is the favorite at the betting window at -165, but Barboza put up a total blowout in the picks at 9-2 from our staff members.
The biggest favorite on the main card is Kevin Holland (21-7 MMA, 8-4 UFC), who is dropping from middleweight to welterweight for the first time to take on Alex Oliveira (22-11-1 MMA, 11-9 UFC). Holland is a -370 favorite and is a near-unanimous choice from our pickers at 10-1.
And to open the main card, Greg Hardy (7-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) meets Serghei Spivac (13-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) at heavyweight. Spivac is more than a 2-1 favorite, but he’s involved in our most contentious fight from a picks standpoint with a 7-4 lead.
In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Covington (65 percent), Dos Anjos (71 percent), Mitchell (58 percent), Holland (82 percent) and Spivac (64 percent) are the choices.
Check out all the picks above.
List
