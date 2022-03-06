UFC 272 LIVE results: Masvidal vs Covington stream, fight card and latest updates tonight

It is rare for a non-title bout to main event a UFC pay-per-view, but Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s rivalry is so bitter that their clash this evening has received five-round, headline billing at UFC 272.

Covington and Masvidal were close friends, long-time training partners and teammates, and even lived together before their relationship shattered – leaving just the fierce rivalry that exists between the Americans now. Masvidal has accused Covington of failing to fully pay a former coach, also alleging that the former interim welterweight champion owes debts to various loan sharks in Miami, while his rival returned fire by admonishing Masvidal over his parenting skills and relationship to his wife.

Covington has established himself as somewhat of a pantomime villain in the UFC, while veteran Masvidal became a star in 2019 by fighting three times and securing three stoppage wins – a knockout of Liverpool’s Darren Till in London, a record-setting five-second KO of Ben Askren, and a domination of Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden. Both Covington and Masvidal have failed to dethrone current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on two occasions, meaning they face long roads back to a title shot. Those roads begin with this clash at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Follow live updates from the UFC 272 prelims, main card and main event, below.

UFC 272 – Live updates

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano (160lbs catchweight)

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira (welterweight)

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy (heavyweight)

UFC 272

00:00 , Alex Pattle

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington incessantly traded insults on Thursday at the pre-fight press conference for their UFC 272 main event, with security guards watching closely as the rivals baited one another.

Masvidal and Covington were long-time friends and training partners, even living together before their relationship devolved into a bitter rivalry that saw both fighters kicked out of American Top Team.

Story continues

Masvidal has since returned to the gym, however, where he has been training for this Saturday’s clash with Covington at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Masvidal, 37, is a two-time welterweight title challenger, while 34-year-old Covington previously held the division’s interim belt.

It is rare for a non-title bout to headline a UFC pay-per-view, but such is the severity of Masvidal and Covington’s mutual bitterness that this long-awaited contest will main event on Saturday, and fans got a first-hand glimpse of the Americans’ rivalry at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

Here’s a recap of what was said:

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington trade insults at chaotic UFC 272 press conference

UFC 272

Saturday 5 March 2022 23:30 , Alex Pattle

Colby Covington specialises in chaos.

He inflicts it upon his opponents and injects it into the very veins that run through the UFC, that bind fighters and coaches.

Covington also specialises in control, however, something that is often overlooked in the analysis of his persona and fighting style.

The relentless pace pushed by the American in the Octagon leaves his opponents with such little time to think, to the extent that contests must feel like constant carnage to them, while Covington himself maintains an impressive composure and almost unrivalled level of cardio to employ his wrestling skills and dictate the action.

Below, we take a look at the curious case of Colby Covington:

The curious case of Colby Covington

UFC 272

Saturday 5 March 2022 23:00 , Alex Pattle

