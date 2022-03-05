UFC 272 live blog: Follow Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal grudge match

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally put all the trash talk aside and meet in the center of the Octagon in the main event of UFC 272 Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Masvidal heads into the grudge match with his former best friend as a +240 underdog at BetMGM, which makes sense as he hasn't won a fight since beating Nate Diaz for the mythical "BMF" belt at UFC 244 on Nov. 2, 2019. In his last two fights, Masvidal faced Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title and didn't come close to looking like he could beat the pound-for-pound king. After beating Masvidal in a one-sided decision in their first matchup, Usman came back and knocked out "Gamebred" for the first time in his career.

Covington is 1-2 in his last three with both losses coming to Usman, but Covington had a much better performance versus the champion and actually won some rounds. Despite his limited success against Usman, Covington's last win was over a fragile Tyron Woodley in September of 2020.

UFC 272 live blog

UFC 272 main card (Live now on ESPN+PPV)

Odds via BetMGM.

Welterweight: Colby Covington -300 vs. Jorge Masvidal +240

Catchweight (160 lbs): Rafael dos Anjos -185 vs. Renato Moicano +155

Featherweight: Edson Barboza +135 vs. Bryce Mitchell -160

Welterweight: Kevin Holland -400 vs. Alex Oliveira +310

Heavyweight: Sergey Spivak -175 vs. Greg Hardy +145

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal face off during the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-in at UFC T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 272 preliminary card results

Lightweight: Jalin Turner def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO (strikes) at 0:46 of R2

Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xiaonan by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Light heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu by split decision

Flyweight: Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova by submission (head and arm choke) at 3:27 of R2

UFC 272 early preliminary card results

Featherweight: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:15 of R1

Flyweight: Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def. Michał Oleksiejczuk by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)