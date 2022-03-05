UFC 272 live blog: Follow Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal grudge match
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Colby CovingtonAmerican mixed martial artist
- Jorge MasvidalAmerican mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
- Kamaru UsmanNigerian-American mixed martial artist
Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally put all the trash talk aside and meet in the center of the Octagon in the main event of UFC 272 Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Masvidal heads into the grudge match with his former best friend as a +240 underdog at BetMGM, which makes sense as he hasn't won a fight since beating Nate Diaz for the mythical "BMF" belt at UFC 244 on Nov. 2, 2019. In his last two fights, Masvidal faced Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title and didn't come close to looking like he could beat the pound-for-pound king. After beating Masvidal in a one-sided decision in their first matchup, Usman came back and knocked out "Gamebred" for the first time in his career.
Covington is 1-2 in his last three with both losses coming to Usman, but Covington had a much better performance versus the champion and actually won some rounds. Despite his limited success against Usman, Covington's last win was over a fragile Tyron Woodley in September of 2020.
UFC 272 live blog
UFC 272 main card (Live now on ESPN+PPV)
Odds via BetMGM.
Welterweight: Colby Covington -300 vs. Jorge Masvidal +240
Catchweight (160 lbs): Rafael dos Anjos -185 vs. Renato Moicano +155
Featherweight: Edson Barboza +135 vs. Bryce Mitchell -160
Welterweight: Kevin Holland -400 vs. Alex Oliveira +310
Heavyweight: Sergey Spivak -175 vs. Greg Hardy +145
UFC 272 preliminary card results
Lightweight: Jalin Turner def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO (strikes) at 0:46 of R2
Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xiaonan by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Light heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu by split decision
Flyweight: Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova by submission (head and arm choke) at 3:27 of R2
UFC 272 early preliminary card results
Featherweight: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:15 of R1
Flyweight: Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Lightweight: Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def. Michał Oleksiejczuk by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)