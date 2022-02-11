UFC 271 predictions: Who’s picking Robert Whittaker to get title back from Israel Adesanya?

Matt Erickson
·2 min read
  • Israel Adesanya
    Nigerian-born New Zealand kickboxer and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
  • Robert Whittaker
    Australian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter

Adesanya
vs.
Whittaker

Lewis
vs.
Tuivasa

Brunson
vs.
Cannonier

Hernandez
vs.
Moicano

Green
vs.
Haqparast

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
11-10

adesanya2022


Adesanya
(53%)

lewis2022


Lewis
(68%)

brunson2022


Brunson
(50.1%)

moicano2022


Moicano
(57%)

green2022


Green
(67%)

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
14-7

adesanya2022


Adesanya

lewis2022


Lewis

brunson2022


Brunson

hernandez2022


Hernandez

haqparast2022


Haqparast

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
14-7

adesanya2022


Adesanya

lewis2022


Lewis

brunson2022


Brunson

moicano2022


Moicano

green2022


Green

John Morgan
@MMAjunkieJohn
14-7

trophy copy

2021 Champion

adesanya2022


Adesanya

lewis2022


Lewis

cannonier2022


Cannonier

moicano2022


Moicano

green2022


Green

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
13-8

trophy copy

2018 Champion

adesanya2022


Adesanya

lewis2022


Lewis

brunson2022


Brunson

moicano2022


Moicano

green2022


Green

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
13-8

adesanya2022


Adesanya

lewis2022


Lewis

brunson2022


Brunson

moicano2022


Moicano

green2022


Green

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
12-9

trophy copy

2014 Champion

adesanya2022


Adesanya

lewis2022


Lewis

brunson2022


Brunson

hernandez2022


Hernandez

green2022


Green

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
12-9

adesanya2022


Adesanya

tuivasa2022


Tuivasa

cannonier2022


Cannonier

moicano2022


Moicano

haqparast2022


Haqparast

Nolan King
@mma_kings
11-10

adesanya2022


Adesanya

lewis2022


Lewis

cannonier2022


Cannonier

moicano2022


Moicano

haqparast2022


Haqparast

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
11-10

adesanya2022


Adesanya

lewis2022


Lewis

cannonier2022


Cannonier

hernandez2022


Hernandez

green2022


Green

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
10-11

trophy copy

2017 Champion

adesanya2022


Adesanya

lewis2022


Lewis

brunson2022


Brunson

moicano2022


Moicano

green2022


Green

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
10-11

whittaker2022


Whittaker

tuivasa2022


Tuivasa

brunson2022


Brunson

moicano2022


Moicano

green2022


Green

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
9-12

adesanya2022


Adesanya

lewis2022


Lewis

brunson2022


Brunson

moicano2022


Moicano

haqparast2022


Haqparast

The UFC is back in Texas this week with a big middleweight title rematch at the top of the bill.

UFC 271 takes place Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) takes on Robert Whittaker (23-5 MMA, 14-3 UFC), the man he took the belt from, in a rematch. Adesanya is a big -300 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Whittaker is +225. Our 12 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are backing the champ nearly unanimously at an 11-1 clip.

In the co-feature, Houston hometown fan favorite and former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) meets Tai Tuivasa (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC). Lewis is a 2-1 favorite and has a big 10-2 edge in the picks.

Also on the main card, Derek Brunson (23-7 MMA, 14-5 UFC) fights Jared Cannonier (14-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in a key middleweight contenders matchup. Cannonier is a -170 favorite, but it’s actually Brunson who has the backing of most of our staff members at 8-4.

Alexander Hernandez (13-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) and Renato Moicano (15-4-1 MMA, 7-4 UFC) throw down in a lightweight fight. Moicano is a -175 favorite and has a sizable 9-3 edge in the picks.

And to open the main card, Bobby Green (28-12-1 MMA, 9-7-1 UFC) takes on Nasrat Haqparast (13-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) at lightweight. Green is a -150 favorite and has an 8-4 lead in the picks.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Adesanya (53 percent), Lewis (68 percent), Brunson (50.1 percent), Moicano (57 percent) and Green (67 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

