UFC 271 live blog: Adesanya-Whittaker blow-by-blow updates, results and highlights

It's been 861 days since Robert Whittaker lost his middleweight title in front of over 57,000 fans at UFC 243 inside Marvel Stadium.

The man who took it from him via a second-round knockout, Israel Adesanya, went on to defend the title three times since, but also suffered his first MMA loss when he moved up a division to light heavyweight and challenged then-champion Jan Blachowicz.

To earn his rematch Saturday at UFC 271 in Houston, Whittaker won three fights in a row all via unanimous decision. Will the former champion continue his streak and reclaim the title or will Adesanya make even quicker work of the challenger?

Stay tuned to Yahoo Sports during and after the event for complete coverage.

UFC 271 live blog

UFC 271 main card (Live now on ESPN+PPV)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya -300 vs. Robert Whittaker +240

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis -190 vs. Tai Tuivasa +155

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier -160 vs. Derek Brunson +130

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez +145 vs. Renato Moicano -175

Lightweight: Bobby Green -150 vs. Nasrat Haqparast +125

UFC 271 preliminary card full results

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski def. Jared Vanderaa by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Flyweight: Casey O'Neill def. Roxanne Modafferi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips def. Marcelo Rojo by submission (armbar) at 1:48 of R3

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg def. Fabio Cherant by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 271 early preliminary card full results

Bantamweight: Ronnie Lawrence def. Mana Martinez by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun def. A.J. Dobson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:34 of R2

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells def. Blood Diamond by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:38 of R1

Heavyweight: Maxim Grishin def. William Knight by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)