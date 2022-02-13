UFC 271 bonuses: Tai Tuivasa, Jared Cannonier take home an extra $50,000 for violent KOs

HOUSTON – There was plenty to pick from at UFC 271 for performance bonuses.

The second pay-per-view event of 2022 delivered several exciting fights and finishes that had the Houston crowd off their sears. The finishes included two violent knockouts courtesy of contenders Jared Cannonier and Tai Tuivasa. Both competitors took home an extra $50,000 each in Performance of the Night bonuses.

Check out who all earned a bonus for their performance at UFC 271 below.

Performance of the Night: Jared Cannonier

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Jared Cannonier (red gloves) fights Derek Brunson (Blue Gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Jared Cannonier[/autotag] made a huge statement on Saturday night.

The UFC middleweight contender stopped Derek Brunson with vicious elbows in the second round of their main card contest. Cannonier did have a rocky start in the fight, as he was taken down and dropped in the first round. However, Cannonier bounced back strong in the second, wobbling Brunson and then following him to the canvas to finish the fight with ground-and-pound.

Cannonier is now 5-1 in his past six performances. UFC president Dana White said he’s up next for a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Performance of the Night: Tai Tuivasa

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Tai Tuivasa (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Derrick Lewis (red gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Tai Tuivasa[/autotag] made huge waves in the heavyweight division with his performance at UFC 271.

The fan-favorite fighter stopped fellow knockout artist Derrick Lewis in the co-main event bout of the pay-per-view event. The official stoppage came at the 1:40 mark of Round 2.

Tuivasa had a rocky start, as he was hurt by Lewis’ power a couple of times throughout the fight. Yet, despite taking hard shots from a very powerful Lewis, Tuivasa hung tough and managed to turn the tide with a combination of his own. He sent Lewis face-first to the canvas shortly after.

The 28-year-old is on an impressive five-fight winning streak with all victories coming via TKO or KO.

Fight of the Night: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Douglas Silva De Andrade (red gloves) fights Sergey Morozov (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Douglas Silva de Andrade[/autotag] had to go through hell and back for his $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

The Brazilian was badly beaten in the first round of his bantamweight contest against Sergey Morozov. He was battered on the feet and taken down and battered there too. Silva de Andrade suffered a nasty cut above his right eye and was bleeding badly.

In the second round, Silva de Andrade came out like a different fighter. He pushed the pace on Morozov and the two had a wild exchange that had both fighters in trouble. Silva de Andrade managed to rock Morozov and didn’t let him off the hook until he took his back and put him to sleep. It was a wild, dramatic back-and-forth.

