UFC 270 weigh-in video: Francis Ngannou 10 pounds heavier than Ciryl Gane

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The UFC 270 heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane is official.

Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) and Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) successfully made weight Friday morning at the UFC host hotel, setting the stage for the highly anticipated championship matchup between the former training partners.

Interim titleholder Gane weighed in first at 247 pounds, coming in roughly 65 minutes into the two-hour window. Ngannou, meanwhile, came approximately 25 minutes later than the challenger and was 257 pounds.

Related

Charles Oliveira says remaining humble key to remaining on top: 'I've proven myself as a champion' Dustin Poirier aims to check final career box: UFC 269 title fight is '25 minutes for eternity'

UFC 270 takes place Saturday at Honda Center. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Check out the video above for the highlights of Ngannou and Gane weighing in for the UFC 270 headliner.

Story continues

List