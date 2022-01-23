UFC 270 results: Said Nurmagomedov quickly taps Cody Stamann in 47 seconds
Said Nurmagomedov had a quick night at the office.
The Dagestani took little time to dispatch bantamweight veteran Cody Stamann on the UFC 270 main card on Saturday. Nurmagomedov (15-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) submitted Stamann (19-5-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC) with a guillotine choke at the 0:47 mark of Round 1.
Nurmagomedov immediately went at Stamann with hard, explosive kicks and punches. Stamann initiated the grappling in response to Nurmagomedov’s strikes, but was quickly caught in a guillotine choke. Stamann had no time to fight it, as it was extremely deep. He was forced to tapped a few seconds after the choke was locked.
It was a swift and dominant showing by Nurmagomedov.
With the result, Nurmagomedov is 9-1 in his past 10 bouts. His most recent defeat came in 2019 when came up short in a unanimous decision in his third UFC bout against Raoni Barcelos.
Meanwhile, Stamann is now on a three-fight losing streak, having lost to Jimmie Rivera and Merab Dvalishvili via unanimous decision in previous bouts. His most recent win came against Brian Kelleher in June 2020.
Up-to-the-minute UFC 270 results include:
Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 0:47
Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:06
Victor Henry def. Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez TKO – Round 1, 2:59
Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:15
Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:25
Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)