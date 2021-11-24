UFC 270 official poster highlighted by Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title unification bout
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Francis Ngannou will look to unify the heavyweight titles when he takes on his former training partner.
Heavyweight champion Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) meets interim champ Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC 270, which takes place Jan. 22 in Anaheim, Calif.
Ngannou was successful in his second attempt at a UFC title, when he avenged his loss to Stipe Miocic with a second-round knockout at UFC 260. When the newly crowned champ wasn’t ready to make a quick turnaround to face No. 1 contender Derrick Lewis, the promotion opted to create an interim title and pit Gane vs. Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 in August.
Gane finished Lewis in the third round to capture the interim title and the unbeaten fighter is set to face fellow Frenchman and former MMA Factory Paris teammate Ngannou to unify the belts.
Check out the official poster for UFC 270 below (via Twitter):
The heavyweight throne is 𝑶𝑵 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑬 👑
Your #UFC270 poster is HERE!!
[ #UFC270 | Jan 22 | @HondaCenter | Tickets 🔗 https://t.co/0noMO5ApuD ] pic.twitter.com/K8hgTrcGJ4
— UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2021
The current UFC 270 card includes:
Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane – for heavyweight title
Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – for flyweight title
Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier
Greg Hardy vs. Aleksi Oleinik
Viviane Araujo vs. Alexa Grasso
Wellington Turman vs. Rodolfo Vieira
AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann
Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales
Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez
Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
Warlley Alves vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Movsar Evloev vs. Ilia Topuria
Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.