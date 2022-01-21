UFC 270 faceoff: Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane have first staredown at press conference

Mike Bohn and Ken Hathaway
·1 min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane came face-to-face as opponents for the first time following Thursday’s UFC 270 pre-fight press conference.

After answering questions from the media, former teammates and training partners Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) and Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) posed for a traditional faceoff, and there was no lack of intensity.

Ngannou, 35, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, and interim titleholder Gane, 31, meet Saturday in a championship unification bout. The fight tops the UFC 270 lineup, which takes place at Honda Center and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Despite the history between them, Ngannou and Gane have remained level-headed in the build to UFC 270. They remained professional during their first staredown, but there was no mistaking the tension between the two sides.

Watch the video above for the Ngannou vs. Gane press conference faceoff.

