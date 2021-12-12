UFC 269 video: Bruno Silva pummels Jordan Wright for 88-second TKO

LAS VEGAS – The middleweight bout between Bruno Silva and Jordan Wright

delivered on the expectation of fireworks, even if it didn’t last long.

From the moment the UFC 269 preliminary fight began, Silva (22-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Wright (12-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) pressed the action on one another and threw heavy punches and kicks inside T-Mobile Arena. However, only one man’s chin held up.

Silva landed a crisp combination that rattled Wright and forced him onto the back foot, then the Brazilian chased his foe down and continued to attack with punches until referee Herb Dean stopped it at the 1:28 mark of Round 1.

Check out Silva’s handiwork below (via Twitter):

THERE IT IS, FOLKS!!!! 👏 🇧🇷 Bruno Silva just came with a STATEMENT! #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/IZ7nb3Zekr — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021

With the win, Silva remained undefeated in the UFC and again showed his finishing ability. It was the 19th stoppage win of his career, with all of them coming by way of knockout.

After the fight, Silva was highly emotional during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“None of these tears are of sadness, just joy,” Silva said through an interpreter. “I knew he was tough, and he was a karate guy. But I’m a striker and I proved I’m tough as well.”

