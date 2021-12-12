UFC 269 results: Cody Garbrandt suffers first round TKO loss to Kai Kara-France in flyweight debut

LAS VEGAS – Kai Kara-France has spoiled Cody Garbrandt’s flyweight debut.

The City Kickboxing product knocked out the former UFC bantamweight champion in his first fight at 125 pounds at Saturday’s UFC 269. Kara-France (23-9 MMA, 6-2 UFC) only needed the first round to dispatch Garbrandt (12-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC), getting the stoppage win at the 3:21 mark.

UFC 269 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

It was an impressive showing by Kara-France.

The New Zealand native pressured Garbrandt right off the start. As soon as Kara-France was able to figure out the range, he dropped Garbrandt to the canvas with a clean combination. Garbrandt was visibly hurt and immediately got back to his feet.

In survival mode, Garbrandt tried to stay away from Kara-France and survive, but was only able to hold him off for a few seconds before getting dropped again. The referee had seen enough and called off the fight.

Kara-France now has back-to-back wins in his. He was coming off a 2-2 stretch. Kara-France had losses to Brandon Royval and current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and wins over Tyson Nam and Rogerio Bontorin.

Kara-France called for the winner of the Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy happening in early 2022 during his post-fight interview.

Meanwhile, Garbrandt is now on a 1-5 run that ended his impressive 11-0 start in the sport. He was coming off a decision loss to Rob Font last May at bantamweight. Garbrandt rose to prominence in 2015 and 2016 where he was able to capture the UFC 135-pound title in a dominant win over then-champion Dominick Cruz. That was his last win before going 1-5.

