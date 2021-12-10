UFC 269 predictions: Is anyone picking Charles Oliveira over Dustin Poirier?

Oliveira

vs.

Poirier Nunes

vs.

Pena Neal

vs.

Ponzinibbio Garbrandt

vs.

Kara-France O’Malley

vs.

Paiva MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

2021: 203-116 poirier2021

Poirier

(63%) nunes2021

Nunes

(87%) ponzinibbio2021

Ponzinibbio

(66%) garbrandt2021

Garbrandt

(53%) omalley2021

O’Malley

(82%) John Morgan

@MMAjunkieJohn

2021: 207-112 poirier2021

Poirier nunes2021

Nunes ponzinibbio2021

Ponzinibbio garbrandt2021

Garbrandt omalley2021

O’Malley Simon Samano

@SJSamano

2021: 204-115 oliveira2021

Oliveira nunes2021

Nunes ponzinibbio2021

Ponzinibbio garbrandt2021

Garbrandt omalley2021

O’Malley Matt Erickson

@MMAjunkieMatt

2021: 198-121 poirier2021

Poirier nunes2021

Nunes ponzinibbio2021

Ponzinibbio garbrandt2021

Garbrandt omalley2021

O’Malley Mike Bohn

@MikeBohnMMA

2021: 197-122

trophy copy 2014 Champion poirier2021

Poirier nunes2021

Nunes neal2021

Neal karafrance2021

Kara-France omalley2021

O’Malley Nolan King

@mma_kings

2021: 196-123 poirier2021

Poirier nunes2021

Nunes neal2021

Neal garbrandt2021

Garbrandt omalley2021

O’Malley Dan Tom

@DanTomMMA

2021: 194-125

trophy copy 2020 Champion oliveira2021

Oliveira nunes2021

Nunes ponzinibbio2021

Ponzinibbio karafrance2021

Kara-France omalley2021

O’Malley Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

2021: 191-128 poirier2021

Poirier nunes2021

Nunes ponzinibbio2021

Ponzinibbio garbrandt2021

Garbrandt omalley2021

O’Malley Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

2021: 187-132

trophy copy 2018 Champion oliveira2021

Oliveira nunes2021

Nunes neal2021

Neal garbrandt2021

Garbrandt omalley2021

O’Malley Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

2021: 186-133 poirier2021

Poirier nunes2021

Nunes neal2021

Neal garbrandt2021

Garbrandt omalley2021

O’Malley George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

2021: 185-134 poirier2021

Poirier nunes2021

Nunes ponzinibbio2021

Ponzinibbio garbrandt2021

Garbrandt omalley2021

O’Malley Brian Garcia

@thegoze

2021: 184-135

trophy copy 2017 Champion poirier2021

Poirier nunes2021

Nunes ponzinibbio2021

Ponzinibbio karafrance2021

Kara-France omalley2021

O’Malley Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

2021: 183-136 poirier2021

Poirier nunes2021

Nunes ponzinibbio2021

Ponzinibbio garbrandt2021

Garbrandt omalley2021

O’Malley Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

2021: 124-79 poirier2021

Poirier nunes2021

Nunes neal2021

Neal garbrandt2021

Garbrandt omalley2021

O’Malley

The final UFC pay-per-view of the year goes down Saturday in Las Vegas with a pair of title fights atop the card.

UFC 269 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) puts his lightweight title on the line for the first time against former interim champ Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC). Poirier is a -150 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Oliveira is +120. Our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are taking the challenger at a big 10-3 margin.

Story continues

In the co-feature, women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) puts her 135-pound title up against challenger Julianna Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC). Nunes is a massive 10-1 favorite, and she’s one of two unanimous picks from our staff members.

Also on the main card, Geoff Neal (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) meets Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) in a welterweight fight. Ponzinibbio is a slight favorite at -135, and he’s got an 8-5 edge in the picks.

Former bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt (12-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) makes his long-awaited flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France (22-9 MMA, 5-2 UFC). Garbrandt is just a -145 favorite, but he’s got a big 10-3 lead from our pickers.

And to open the main card, Sean O'Malley (14-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) is our second unanimous pick in his bantamweight fight against Raulian Paiva (21-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC). O’Malley is the second biggest favorite on the main card at -340 and has a 13-0 picks shutout.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Poirier (63 percent), Nunes (87 percent), Ponzinibbio (66 percent), Garbrandt (53 percent) and O’Malley (82 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.