UFC 269 predictions: Is anyone picking Charles Oliveira over Dustin Poirier?
Oliveira
Nunes
Neal
Garbrandt
O’Malley
MMA Junkie readers’
John Morgan
Simon Samano
Matt Erickson
Mike Bohn
2014 Champion
Nolan King
Dan Tom
2020 Champion
Danny Segura
Ken Hathaway
2018 Champion
Farah Hannoun
George Garcia
Brian Garcia
2017 Champion
Abbey Subhan
Matthew Wells
The final UFC pay-per-view of the year goes down Saturday in Las Vegas with a pair of title fights atop the card.
UFC 269 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
In the main event, Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) puts his lightweight title on the line for the first time against former interim champ Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC). Poirier is a -150 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Oliveira is +120. Our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are taking the challenger at a big 10-3 margin.
In the co-feature, women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) puts her 135-pound title up against challenger Julianna Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC). Nunes is a massive 10-1 favorite, and she’s one of two unanimous picks from our staff members.
Also on the main card, Geoff Neal (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) meets Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) in a welterweight fight. Ponzinibbio is a slight favorite at -135, and he’s got an 8-5 edge in the picks.
Former bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt (12-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) makes his long-awaited flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France (22-9 MMA, 5-2 UFC). Garbrandt is just a -145 favorite, but he’s got a big 10-3 lead from our pickers.
And to open the main card, Sean O'Malley (14-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) is our second unanimous pick in his bantamweight fight against Raulian Paiva (21-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC). O’Malley is the second biggest favorite on the main card at -340 and has a 13-0 picks shutout.
In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Poirier (63 percent), Nunes (87 percent), Ponzinibbio (66 percent), Garbrandt (53 percent) and O’Malley (82 percent) are the choices.
Check out all the picks above.