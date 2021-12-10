  • Oops!
UFC 269 predictions: Is anyone picking Charles Oliveira over Dustin Poirier?

Matt Erickson
·3 min read
In this article:
MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
2021: 203-116

poirier2021


Poirier
(63%)

nunes2021


Nunes
(87%)

ponzinibbio2021


Ponzinibbio
(66%)

garbrandt2021


Garbrandt
(53%)

omalley2021


O’Malley
(82%)

John Morgan
@MMAjunkieJohn
2021: 207-112

poirier2021


Poirier

nunes2021


Nunes

ponzinibbio2021


Ponzinibbio

garbrandt2021


Garbrandt

omalley2021


O’Malley

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
2021: 204-115

oliveira2021


Oliveira

nunes2021


Nunes

ponzinibbio2021


Ponzinibbio

garbrandt2021


Garbrandt

omalley2021


O’Malley

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
2021: 198-121

poirier2021


Poirier

nunes2021


Nunes

ponzinibbio2021


Ponzinibbio

garbrandt2021


Garbrandt

omalley2021


O’Malley

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
2021: 197-122

trophy copy

2014 Champion

poirier2021


Poirier

nunes2021


Nunes

neal2021


Neal

karafrance2021


Kara-France

omalley2021


O’Malley

Nolan King
@mma_kings
2021: 196-123

poirier2021


Poirier

nunes2021


Nunes

neal2021


Neal

garbrandt2021


Garbrandt

omalley2021


O’Malley

Dan Tom
@DanTomMMA
2021: 194-125

trophy copy

2020 Champion

oliveira2021


Oliveira

nunes2021


Nunes

ponzinibbio2021


Ponzinibbio

karafrance2021


Kara-France

omalley2021


O’Malley

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
2021: 191-128

poirier2021


Poirier

nunes2021


Nunes

ponzinibbio2021


Ponzinibbio

garbrandt2021


Garbrandt

omalley2021


O’Malley

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
2021: 187-132

trophy copy

2018 Champion

oliveira2021


Oliveira

nunes2021


Nunes

neal2021


Neal

garbrandt2021


Garbrandt

omalley2021


O’Malley

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
2021: 186-133

poirier2021


Poirier

nunes2021


Nunes

neal2021


Neal

garbrandt2021


Garbrandt

omalley2021


O’Malley

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
2021: 185-134

poirier2021


Poirier

nunes2021


Nunes

ponzinibbio2021


Ponzinibbio

garbrandt2021


Garbrandt

omalley2021


O’Malley

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
2021: 184-135

trophy copy

2017 Champion

poirier2021


Poirier

nunes2021


Nunes

ponzinibbio2021


Ponzinibbio

karafrance2021


Kara-France

omalley2021


O’Malley

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
2021: 183-136

poirier2021


Poirier

nunes2021


Nunes

ponzinibbio2021


Ponzinibbio

garbrandt2021


Garbrandt

omalley2021


O’Malley

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
2021: 124-79

poirier2021


Poirier

nunes2021


Nunes

neal2021


Neal

garbrandt2021


Garbrandt

omalley2021


O’Malley

The final UFC pay-per-view of the year goes down Saturday in Las Vegas with a pair of title fights atop the card.

UFC 269 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) puts his lightweight title on the line for the first time against former interim champ Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC). Poirier is a -150 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Oliveira is +120. Our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are taking the challenger at a big 10-3 margin.

In the co-feature, women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) puts her 135-pound title up against challenger Julianna Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC). Nunes is a massive 10-1 favorite, and she’s one of two unanimous picks from our staff members.

Also on the main card, Geoff Neal (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) meets Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) in a welterweight fight. Ponzinibbio is a slight favorite at -135, and he’s got an 8-5 edge in the picks.

Former bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt (12-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) makes his long-awaited flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France (22-9 MMA, 5-2 UFC). Garbrandt is just a -145 favorite, but he’s got a big 10-3 lead from our pickers.

And to open the main card, Sean O'Malley (14-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) is our second unanimous pick in his bantamweight fight against Raulian Paiva (21-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC). O’Malley is the second biggest favorite on the main card at -340 and has a 13-0 picks shutout.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Poirier (63 percent), Nunes (87 percent), Ponzinibbio (66 percent), Garbrandt (53 percent) and O’Malley (82 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

