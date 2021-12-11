UFC 269 live results: Oliveira-Poirier, Nunes-Peña blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis

In this article:

Two titles will be at stake Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as a lightweight championship between Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier headlines UFC 269. Dual champion Amanda Nunes returns to bantamweight after two defenses at featherweight to defend her belt against outspoken Julianna Peña.

Poirier will be gunning for his first undisputed title, something he hasn’t accomplished in his otherwise stellar career. At BetMGM, he is a -135 favorite to take the title from Oliveira, who is +115. Nunes is a whopping -1000 to defeat Pena, who is +625.

Sean O’Malley also returns and will face a tough challenge in Raulian Paiva. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned to Yahoo Sports during and after for complete coverage.

UFC 269 live blog

UFC 269 main card (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Julianna Peña

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley def. Raulian Paiva via TKO (punches) at 4:42 of R1:

UFC 269 prelims results

Featherweight: Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa def Augusto Sakai via KO (punches) at 0:26 of R2:

Middleweight: Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via TKO (punches) at 1:28 of R1

Early prelims full results

Middleweight: André Muniz def. Eryk Anders via submission (armbar) at 3:13 of R1:

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight: Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Bantamweight: Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:15 of R2:

Catchweight (129 Ibs): Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission at 4:59 of R1: