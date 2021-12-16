UFC 269 ‘Fight Motion’: Julianna Peña’s historic title upset of Amanda Nunes in super slo-mo

Julianna Pena did the unthinkable when she conquered the greatest female fighter of all time.

A massive underdog heading into the fight, Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) challenged dual-champion Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) for the bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 269. The first round was all Nunes, but just like Peña said she would do, she poured on the pressure in Round 2, backing Nunes up with combinations.

The champion started to slow down and as soon as Peña took her down, she was able to cinch in a rear-naked choke and submit Nunes to win the title in one of the greatest upsets in UFC history.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA, 20-8 UFC) retained his lightweight belt by submitting Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC), but just like his title-winning performance against Michael Chandler, it didn’t come without adversity.

Oliveira was dropped by Poirier in Round 1, but the Brazilian was able to weather the early storm and take over the fight. After controlling Poirier on the ground in Round 2, the UFC’s all-time leader in finishes and submission wins tapped out Poirier with a standing rear-naked choke in Round 3.

You can watch it all unfold in super slow motion in the UFC 269 “Fight Motion” video highlights above.

Also featured are highlights of Bruno Silva’s “Performance of the Night” TKO of Jordan Wright, Tai Tuivasa’s big knockout of Augusto Sakai, Dominick Cruz’s comeback win over Pedro Munhoz, Sean O'Malley’s first-round TKO of Raulian Paiva, Kai Kara-France’s first-round finish of Cody Garbrandt, and much more.

