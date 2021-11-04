UFC 268 video: Kamaru Usman pushes Colby Covington in heated press conference faceoff

NEW YORK – Heated rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington had their first staredown on Thursday ahead of their anticipated UFC 268 title rematch.

After putting on a classic fight in December 2019 that Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) won by fifth-round TKO, the welterweight champion is set to run it back with Covington (16-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.

Following a pre-fight press conference where both men had a whole lot to say. Usman and Covington had an intense staredown to set the stage for one of the biggest rematches in recent memory. Usman pushed Covington, then plenty of words were exchanged.

Check out the video above, and an alternate angle below.