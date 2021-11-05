UFC 268 video: Halle Berry oversees Rose Namajunas-Zhang Weili ceremonial weigh-in faceoff

NEW YORK – Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili continued to show nothing but respect in the lead-up to Saturday’s UFC 268 rematch.

Namajunas (10-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and Weili (21-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) followed Friday morning’s official weigh-in, where they both hit the strawweight mark, with another respectful faceoff at ceremonial weigh-ins. The pair have routinely shaken hands when face to face, and things were no different this time around, with Oscar winning actress Halle Berry overseeing their faceoff.

Watch the video above to see Namajunas and Weili stare each other down for a final time before their 115-pound title rematch.

UFC 268 takes place at Madison Square Garden. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Loading



Loading...