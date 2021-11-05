UFC 268 predictions: Is anyone picking against champs Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas?

Usman

vs.

Covington Namajunas

vs.

Weili Edgar

vs.

Vera Burgos

vs.

Quarantillo Chandler

vs.

Gaethje MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

2021: 183-102 usman2021

Usman

(66%) namajunas2021

Namajunas

(67%) vera2021

Vera

(57%) burgos2021

Burgos

(66%) gaethje2021

Gaethje

(73%) John Morgan

@MMAjunkieJohn

2021: 187-97 usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas vera2021

Vera quarantillo2021

Quarantillo gaethje2021

Gaethje Simon Samano

@SJSamano

2021: 182-103 usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas edgar2021

Edgar quarantillo2021

Quarantillo gaethje2021

Gaethje Nolan King

@mma_kings

2021: 177-108 usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas vera2021

Vera quarantillo2021

Quarantillo gaethje2021

Gaethje Dan Tom

@DanTomMMA

2021: 176-109

trophy copy 2020 Champion usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas edgar2021

Edgar quarantillo2021

Quarantillo gaethje2021

Gaethje Mike Bohn

@MikeBohnMMA

2021: 176-109

trophy copy 2014 Champion usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas edgar2021

Edgar burgos2021

Burgos gaethje2021

Gaethje Matt Erickson

@MMAjunkieMatt

2021: 174-111 usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas vera2021

Vera burgos2021

Burgos chandler2021

Chandler Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

2021: 172-113

trophy copy 2018 Champion usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas vera2021

Vera burgos2021

Burgos gaethje2021

Gaethje Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

2021: 169-116 usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas vera2021

Vera burgos2021

Burgos gaethje2021

Gaethje George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

2021: 168-117 usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas edgar2021

Edgar quarantillo2021

Quarantillo chandler2021

Chandler Brian Garcia

@thegoze

2021: 166-119

trophy copy 2017 Champion usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas vera2021

Vera quarantillo2021

Quarantillo chandler2021

Chandler Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

2021: 164-121 usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas edgar2021

Edgar quarantillo2021

Quarantillo gaethje2021

Gaethje Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

2021: 163-122 usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas edgar2021

Edgar burgos2021

Burgos gaethje2021

Gaethje Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

2021: 104-65 usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas edgar2021

Edgar quarantillo2021

Quarantillo gaethje2021

Gaethje

The UFC makes its long-awaited return to New York this week, and a pair of titles are on the line in rematches.

UFC 268 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Story continues

In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) puts his title on the line in a rematch against Colby Covington (16-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC). Usman won their first fight with a fifth-round TKO. Usman is a -320 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Covington is +235. But not a single one of our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers is picking Covington in an upset. Usman has a 13-0 shutout.

In the co-feature, women’s strawweight champ Rose Namajunas (10-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) puts her belt up against Zhang Weili (21-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC), whom she knocked out to win the title. Although Weili is a slight betting favorite at -125, it’s Namajunas who has a shutout in the picks, just like Usman.

Also on the main card, former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar (24-9-1 MMA, 18-9-1 UFC) fights Marlon Vera (19-7-1 MMA, 11-6 UFC) at bantamweight. Vera is the favorite from the oddsmakers at -160, but the bout is our closest from a picks standpoint. Edgar has the smallest possible lead at 7-6.

Shane Burgos (13-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) meets Billy Quarantillo (16-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) at featherweight. Burgos is more than a 2-1 favorite at the betting window, but Quarantillo has an 8-5 picks lead from our staff members.

And to open the main card, former Bellator lightweight champ Michael Chandler (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) takes on ex-UFC interim champ Justin Gaethje (22-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) in a bout that will keep the winner in title contention. Gaethje is the favorite at -220, and he’s also a big 10-3 favorite in the picks.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Usman (66 percent), Namajunas (67 percent), Vera (57 percent), Burgos (66 percent) and Gaethje (73 percent), are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

