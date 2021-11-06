UFC 268 play-by-play and live results (6 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 268 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

UFC 268 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) puts his title on the line in a rematch against Colby Covington (16-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC). Usman won their first fight with a fifth-round TKO. In the co-feature, women’s strawweight champ Rose Namajunas (10-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) puts her belt up against Zhang Weili (21-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC), whom she knocked out to win the title. In addition, former Bellator lightweight champ Michael Chandler (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) takes on ex-UFC interim champ Justin Gaethje (22-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) in a bout that will keep the winner in title contention

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+ , 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPNews and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

Ode Osbourne vs. CJ Vergara

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Ode Osbourne (9-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC), CJ Vergara (9-2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Melsik Baghdasaryan (6-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Bruno Souza (10-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

John Allan vs. Dustin Jacoby

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: John Allan (13-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Dustin Jacoby (15-5-1 MMA, 3-2-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Chris Barnett vs. Gian Villante

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Chris Barnett (21-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Gian Villante (17-13 MMA, 7-10 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Ian Garry (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jordan Williams (9-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Chris Curtis vs. Phil Hawes

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Chris Curtis (26-8 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Phil Hawes (11-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Nassourdine Imavov (10-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Edmen Shahbazyan (11-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Bobby Green vs. Al Iaquinta

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Bobby Green (27-12-1 MMA, 8-7-1 UFC), Al Iaquinta (14-6-1 MMA, 9-5 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Andreas Michailidis vs. Alex Pereira

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Andreas Michailidis (13-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Alex Pereira (3-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Michael Chandler (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Justin Gaethje (22-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Shane Burgos (13-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Billy Quarantillo (16-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Frankie Edgar (24-9-1 MMA, 18-9-1 UFC), Marlon Vera (19-7-1 MMA, 11-6 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Rose Namajunas (10-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC), Zhang Weili (21-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Kamaru Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC), Colby Covington (16-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

