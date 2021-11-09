UFC 268: Five fights to make next as Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas and Justin Gaethje triumph

UFC 268 marked one of the most stacked MMA cards of the year, and the event at Madison Square Garden might just have exceeded expectations with two thrilling title fights and a chaotic main-card opener.

In the main event in New York City, Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight belt against Colby Covington for the second time, outpointing his rival in a see-saw contest – two years after their initial, classic encounter.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas also retained her title via decision in a rematch, defeating Weili Zhang over five competitive rounds to remain strawweight queen. The result marked a second straight victory over Zhang for Namajunas, who took the belt from the Chinese star in April with a first-round knockout to become two-time strawweight champion.

In the first bout on the main card, Justin Gaethje edged a decision against Michael Chandler in a fight of the year contender, with both men bloodied and staggered at various points. With Trevor Wittman having led a joint-training camp for Gaethje, Namajunas and Usman, the evening represented a resounding success for the coach.

Here’s what should be next for UFC 268’s protagonists.

Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards or Vicente Luque

Like a few of these picks, this one depends on the outcome of an upcoming fight.

Usman has spoken a lot this year about “lapping the opposition”; he has twice retained his belt against Jorge Masvidal and twice retained it against Colby Covington. The obvious next welterweight contender is Leon Edwards, whom Usman has also already defeated, but for the Nigerian-American to get a chance at further “lapping the opposition”, Edwards must beat Masvidal in December.

Leon Edwards (right) survived a late scare to beat Nate Diaz on points this June (USA TODAY Sports)

Since being outpointed by Usman in December 2015, Edwards is unbeaten. The Briton is riding a nine-fight win streak, having defeated Nate Diaz in a feature bout last time out, and he now faces another huge name in Masvidal – in a long-awaited grudge match. Many fans feel No3-ranked Edwards has been denied a title shot for too long, and if he overcomes Masvidal, a rematch with Usman for the gold should be booked at once.

If Masvidal wins, however, he should not fight Usman for a third time after two comprehensive defeats by the champion. Instead, Vicente Luque should be next for Usman if Edwards falls short in Las Vegas, as a reward for his four-fight win streak and willingness to serve as a back-up for the UFC 268 main event last weekend.

For anyone touting rising star Khamzat Chimaev as the next challenger to Usman: A slower build to the top will be more intriguing and effective.

Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza

Like teammate Usman, Namajunas is no stranger to rematches. In fact, her last six fights have come against just three opponents.

Namajunas’ second straight win over Zhang – a narrow decision victory on Saturday – followed two bouts against Jessica Andrade and a pair of contests against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Namajunas lost her first meeting with Andrade but triumphed in the second, having won both encounters with Jedrzejczyk prior to that. Earlier in her career, the American also fought Tecia Torres twice, losing the first fight but winning the second.

Rose Namajunas has a perfect record in rematches (Getty Images)

Next up for Namajunas? Almost certainly another rematch, this time against Carla Esparza. Esparza submitted Namajunas back in 2014 to become the UFC’s first ever women’s strawweight champion, and the 34-year-old has won her last five fights to establish herself as the current No2 in the division – behind Zhang.

Zhang arguably did enough to get the nod against Namajunas on Saturday, but the judges saw it differently. While a trilogy bout between the Chinese star and Namajunas might take place one day, it can wait for now.

Justin Gaethje vs Dustin Poirier / Charles Oliveira

MMA fans are essentially unanimous in thinking that Gaethje should fight for the UFC lightweight title next.

The Arizona native’s UFC career has delivered more entertainment than arguably any other fighter’s, and although his run to a title shot ended with a championship defeat by Khabib Nurmagomedov last September, Khabib is gone and Gaethje’s victorious return against Chandler maintained his status as one of the best 155lbs fighters in the world.

Again Gaethje was part of a stunning fight at the weekend. Again he was victorious. His recent record, the quality of his opposition, and the lack of shame in his loss to Khabib were always likely to guarantee the 32-year-old a quick route back to a title shot.

If Charles Oliveira retains his belt against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 in December, a defence against Gaethje would represent a fresh match-up. If Poirier finally wins undisputed gold, a rematch with Gaethje would be guaranteed fun – especially with both Americans having improved vastly since their initial meeting in 2018, which Poirier won.

Michael Chandler (left) and the victorious Justin Gaethje put on fight of the night at UFC 268 (Getty Images)

Michael Chandler vs Dustin Poirier / Charles Oliveira

Chandler is now 1-2 in the UFC since making his debut in January, having joined the promotion from Bellator late last year.

But the American, a former champion in his previous company, only enhanced his reputation on Saturday despite his defeat. Following a first-round starching of Dan Hooker in January, Chandler came as close as could be to winning the vacant lightweight title against Oliveira in May, only to be stopped in the second round. His loss to Gaethje has surely stopped the 35-year-old from immediately vying for the gold again, but he has nevertheless established himself as one of the best and most entertaining fighters in the division.

Following his instant classic against Gaethje, Chandler should fight the loser of next month’s title fight between Oliveira and Poirier. A contest against Poirier would be intriguing, while a rematch with Oliveira is easy to sell given how close Chandler was to finishing the Brazilian in May.

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington has twice lost to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (Getty Images)

Covington is undeniably the best welterweight in the world after Usman, but he may never get another title shot as long as the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ is wearing the gold.

Thankfully for Covington, he knows how to sell a fight, and there is history between him and former friend Masvidal. Whether Masvidal wins or loses against Edwards in December, he should fight Covington next.

A bout between the pair would be one of the most highly anticipated in the sport.

