UFC 268 ‘Embedded,’ No. 3: Khabib tells Kamaru Usman ‘please, brother, smash this guy’

The UFC returns to pay-per-view Saturday with UFC 268, which means the fight week video series “Embedded” is back to document the fighters behind the scenes.

UFC 268 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+.

The top of the bill features two title-fight rematches. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman 19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) runs it back with rival Colby Covington (16-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC) looking to repeat his victory from December 2019. And in the co-headliner, strawweight champ Rose Namajunas (10-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and Zhang Weili (21-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) meet again after Namajunas won by knockout in their April title fight at UFC 261.

The main card also features a marquee lightweight bout between top contenders Michael Chandler (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) and Justin Gaethje (22-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC).

The third episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters as they go throughout their fight week. Here is the description from YouTube:

Justin Gaethje trains for a fan-pleaser. Champ Rose Namajunas makes it to NYC. Michael Chandler readies for zombies. Champ Kamaru Usman gets laser-focused, as does opponent Colby Covington. Khabib Nurmagomedov calls to show his support. Presented by Gopuff, the Official On-Demand Delivery Partner of UFC 268.

Check out the episode in the video above.

Also see:

List

How to watch UFC 268: Live stream, start time, fight card

Loading



Loading...