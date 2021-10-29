UFC 267 predictions: What are our Blachowicz-Teixeira, Sandhagen-Yan title fight picks?

  • Oops!
Blachowicz
vs.
Teixeira

Sandhagen
vs.
Yan

Hooker
vs.
Makhachev

Tybura
vs.
Volkov

Chimaev
vs.
Jingliang

Ankalaev
vs.
Oezdemir

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
2021: 178-101

blachowicz2021


Blachowicz
(77%)

yan2021


Yan
(70%)

makhachev2021


Makhachev
(67%)

volkov2021


Volkov
(76%)

chimaev2021


Chimaev
(78%)

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev
(79%)

John Morgan
@MMAjunkieJohn
2021: 182-97

blachowicz2021


Blachowicz

yan2021


Yan

makhachev2021


Makhachev

volkov2021


Volkov

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
2021: 177-102

teixeira2021


Teixeira

yan2021


Yan

makhachev2021


Makhachev

tybura2021


Tybura

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
2021: 172-107

blachowicz2021


Blachowicz

sandhagen2021


Sandhagen

hooker2021


Hooker

tybura2021


Tybura

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

Nolan King
@mma_kings
2021: 172-107

blachowicz2021


Blachowicz

yan2021


Yan

makhachev2021


Makhachev

volkov2021


Volkov

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

Dan Tom
@DanTomMMA
2021: 171-108

trophy copy

2020 Champion

blachowicz2021


Blachowicz

yan2021


Yan

makhachev2021


Makhachev

volkov2021


Volkov

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
2021: 171-108

trophy copy

2014 Champion

blachowicz2021


Blachowicz

yan2021


Yan

makhachev2021


Makhachev

volkov2021


Volkov

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
2021: 168-111

trophy copy

2018 Champion

blachowicz2021


Blachowicz

sandhagen2021


Sandhagen

makhachev2021


Makhachev

volkov2021


Volkov

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
2021: 164-115

teixeira2021


Teixeira

sandhagen2021


Sandhagen

hooker2021


Hooker

volkov2021


Volkov

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
2021: 163-116

teixeira2021


Teixeira

yan2021


Yan

makhachev2021


Makhachev

volkov2021


Volkov

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
2021: 162-117

trophy copy

2017 Champion

blachowicz2021


Blachowicz

sandhagen2021


Sandhagen

makhachev2021


Makhachev

volkov2021


Volkov

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
2021: 159-120

teixeira2021


Teixeira

sandhagen2021


Sandhagen

makhachev2021


Makhachev

volkov2021


Volkov

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
2021: 159-120

blachowicz2021


Blachowicz

sandhagen2021


Sandhagen

makhachev2021


Makhachev

volkov2021


Volkov

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
2021: 100-63

blachowicz2021


Blachowicz

sandhagen2021


Sandhagen

makhachev2021


Makhachev

volkov2021


Volkov

chimaev2021


Chimaev

ankalaev2021


Ankalaev

The UFC is back on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi with a pair of title fights this week.

UFC 267 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The card streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) puts his title on the line against challenger Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC). Blachowicz is a big -320 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Teixeira is +235. Our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are picking Blachowicz at a 9-4 clip.

In the co-feature, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) meets former champ Petr Yan (15-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) for the interim bantamweight title. Yan is a -220 favorite, but in a surprise, it’s Sandhagen with the smallest possible 7-6 edge in the picks. (Our readers are taking Yan at a hefty 70 percent margin.)

Also on the main card, Dan Hooker (21-10 MMA, 11-6 UFC) takes on Islam Makhachev (20-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) at lightweight. Makhachev is the event’s biggest favorite at -700, but Hooker has two of our pickers thinking upset.

Marcin Tybura (22-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) meets Alexander Volkov (33-9 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in a heavyweight tilt. Volkov is a -320 favorite, and he’s got a big 11-2 picks lead.

Khamzat Chimaev (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) returns at welterweight against Li Jingliang (18-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC). He’s a massive 6-1 favorite and one of two unanimous picks from our staff members.

Magomed Ankalaev (15-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) is our other unanimous pick. He opens the main card in a light heavyweight bout against former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir (17-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC). Ankalaev is a -320 favorite and has a 13-0 picks shutout.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Blachowicz (77 percent), Yan (70 percent), Makhachev (76 percent), Volkov (76 percent), Chimaev (78 percent) and Ankalaev (79 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

