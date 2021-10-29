UFC 267 predictions: What are our Blachowicz-Teixeira, Sandhagen-Yan title fight picks?

Blachowicz

vs.

Teixeira Sandhagen

vs.

Yan Hooker

vs.

Makhachev Tybura

vs.

Volkov Chimaev

vs.

Jingliang Ankalaev

vs.

Oezdemir MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

2021: 178-101 blachowicz2021

Blachowicz

(77%) yan2021

Yan

(70%) makhachev2021

Makhachev

(67%) volkov2021

Volkov

(76%) chimaev2021

Chimaev

(78%) ankalaev2021

Ankalaev

(79%) John Morgan

@MMAjunkieJohn

2021: 182-97 blachowicz2021

Blachowicz yan2021

Yan makhachev2021

Makhachev volkov2021

Volkov chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev Simon Samano

@SJSamano

2021: 177-102 teixeira2021

Teixeira yan2021

Yan makhachev2021

Makhachev tybura2021

Tybura chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev Matt Erickson

@MMAjunkieMatt

2021: 172-107 blachowicz2021

Blachowicz sandhagen2021

Sandhagen hooker2021

Hooker tybura2021

Tybura chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev Nolan King

@mma_kings

2021: 172-107 blachowicz2021

Blachowicz yan2021

Yan makhachev2021

Makhachev volkov2021

Volkov chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev Dan Tom

@DanTomMMA

2021: 171-108

trophy copy 2020 Champion blachowicz2021

Blachowicz yan2021

Yan makhachev2021

Makhachev volkov2021

Volkov chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev Mike Bohn

@MikeBohnMMA

2021: 171-108

trophy copy 2014 Champion blachowicz2021

Blachowicz yan2021

Yan makhachev2021

Makhachev volkov2021

Volkov chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

2021: 168-111

trophy copy 2018 Champion blachowicz2021

Blachowicz sandhagen2021

Sandhagen makhachev2021

Makhachev volkov2021

Volkov chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

2021: 164-115 teixeira2021

Teixeira sandhagen2021

Sandhagen hooker2021

Hooker volkov2021

Volkov chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

2021: 163-116 teixeira2021

Teixeira yan2021

Yan makhachev2021

Makhachev volkov2021

Volkov chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev Brian Garcia

@thegoze

2021: 162-117

trophy copy 2017 Champion blachowicz2021

Blachowicz sandhagen2021

Sandhagen makhachev2021

Makhachev volkov2021

Volkov chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

2021: 159-120 teixeira2021

Teixeira sandhagen2021

Sandhagen makhachev2021

Makhachev volkov2021

Volkov chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

2021: 159-120 blachowicz2021

Blachowicz sandhagen2021

Sandhagen makhachev2021

Makhachev volkov2021

Volkov chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

2021: 100-63 blachowicz2021

Blachowicz sandhagen2021

Sandhagen makhachev2021

Makhachev volkov2021

Volkov chimaev2021

Chimaev ankalaev2021

Ankalaev

The UFC is back on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi with a pair of title fights this week.

UFC 267 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The card streams on ESPN+.

Story continues

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) puts his title on the line against challenger Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC). Blachowicz is a big -320 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Teixeira is +235. Our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are picking Blachowicz at a 9-4 clip.

In the co-feature, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) meets former champ Petr Yan (15-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) for the interim bantamweight title. Yan is a -220 favorite, but in a surprise, it’s Sandhagen with the smallest possible 7-6 edge in the picks. (Our readers are taking Yan at a hefty 70 percent margin.)

Also on the main card, Dan Hooker (21-10 MMA, 11-6 UFC) takes on Islam Makhachev (20-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) at lightweight. Makhachev is the event’s biggest favorite at -700, but Hooker has two of our pickers thinking upset.

Marcin Tybura (22-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) meets Alexander Volkov (33-9 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in a heavyweight tilt. Volkov is a -320 favorite, and he’s got a big 11-2 picks lead.

Khamzat Chimaev (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) returns at welterweight against Li Jingliang (18-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC). He’s a massive 6-1 favorite and one of two unanimous picks from our staff members.

Magomed Ankalaev (15-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) is our other unanimous pick. He opens the main card in a light heavyweight bout against former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir (17-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC). Ankalaev is a -320 favorite and has a 13-0 picks shutout.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Blachowicz (77 percent), Yan (70 percent), Makhachev (76 percent), Volkov (76 percent), Chimaev (78 percent) and Ankalaev (79 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

List