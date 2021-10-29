UFC 267 predictions: What are our Blachowicz-Teixeira, Sandhagen-Yan title fight picks?
The UFC is back on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi with a pair of title fights this week.
UFC 267 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The card streams on ESPN+.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) puts his title on the line against challenger Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC). Blachowicz is a big -320 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Teixeira is +235. Our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are picking Blachowicz at a 9-4 clip.
In the co-feature, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) meets former champ Petr Yan (15-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) for the interim bantamweight title. Yan is a -220 favorite, but in a surprise, it’s Sandhagen with the smallest possible 7-6 edge in the picks. (Our readers are taking Yan at a hefty 70 percent margin.)
Also on the main card, Dan Hooker (21-10 MMA, 11-6 UFC) takes on Islam Makhachev (20-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) at lightweight. Makhachev is the event’s biggest favorite at -700, but Hooker has two of our pickers thinking upset.
Marcin Tybura (22-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) meets Alexander Volkov (33-9 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in a heavyweight tilt. Volkov is a -320 favorite, and he’s got a big 11-2 picks lead.
Khamzat Chimaev (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) returns at welterweight against Li Jingliang (18-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC). He’s a massive 6-1 favorite and one of two unanimous picks from our staff members.
Magomed Ankalaev (15-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) is our other unanimous pick. He opens the main card in a light heavyweight bout against former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir (17-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC). Ankalaev is a -320 favorite and has a 13-0 picks shutout.
In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Blachowicz (77 percent), Yan (70 percent), Makhachev (76 percent), Volkov (76 percent), Chimaev (78 percent) and Ankalaev (79 percent) are the choices.
Check out all the picks above.
