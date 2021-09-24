UFC 266 predictions: Is anyone picking titles to change hands in upsets?
Volkanovski
Shevchenko
Diaz
Blaydes
Andrade
MMA Junkie readers’
John Morgan
Simon Samano
Ken Hathaway
2018 Champion
Nolan King
Mike Bohn
2014 Champion
Matt Erickson
Dan Tom
2020 Champion
Danny Segura
Brian Garcia
2017 Champion
George Garcia
Farah Hannoun
Abbey Subhan
Matthew Wells
A pair of UFC titles are on the line when the UFC returns to pay-per-view Saturday.
UFC 266 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) takes on challenger Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC). Volkanovski is a -190 favorite at Tipico. And only one of our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers is picking the +145 underdog Ortega to pull the upset.
In the co-feature, women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (21-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) is a massive -1800 favorite against challenger Lauren Murphy (15-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC). Not surprisingly, Shevchenko is one of two unanimous picks on our main card.
Also on the main card, Nick Diaz (26-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC) returns for the first time in nearly seven years to take on former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler (28-15 MMA, 13-9 UFC) in a rematch at middleweight. Lawler is a -155 favorite, but he’s only got a 7-6 lead in the picks.
Our other unanimous pick is at heavyweight. Curtis Blaydes (14-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) is a -340 favorite against Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), and he pitched a 13-0 shutout in the picks.
And to open the main card, former women’s strawweight champ Jessica Andrade (21-9 MMA, 12-7 UFC) is a -270 favorite at flyweight against Cynthia Calvillo (9-2-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC). Andrade has a big 10-3 lead in the picks.
In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Volkanovski (58 percent), Shevchenko (95 percent), Diaz (61 percent), Blaydes (71 percent) and Andrade (80 percent) are the choices.
Check out all the picks above.
