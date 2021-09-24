UFC 266 predictions: Is anyone picking titles to change hands in upsets?

Matt Erickson
·3 min read
In this article:
Volkanovski
vs.
Ortega

Shevchenko
vs.
Murphy

Diaz
vs.
Lawler

Blaydes
vs.
Rozenstruik

Andrade
vs.
Calvillo

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
2021: 147-90

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski
(58%)

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko
(95%)

diaz2021


Diaz
(61%)

blaydes2021


Blaydes
(71%)

andrade2021


Andrade
(80%)

John Morgan
@MMAjunkieJohn
2021: 152-85

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

lawler2021


Lawler

blaydes2021


Blaydes

andrade2021


Andrade

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
2021: 147-90

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

lawler2021


Lawler

blaydes2021


Blaydes

andrade2021


Andrade

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
2021: 144-93

trophy copy

2018 Champion

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

diaz2021


Diaz

blaydes2021


Blaydes

calvillo2021


Calvillo

Nolan King
@mma_kings
2021: 143-94

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

lawler2021


Lawler

blaydes2021


Blaydes

andrade2021


Andrade

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
2021: 142-95

trophy copy

2014 Champion

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

diaz2021


Diaz

blaydes2021


Blaydes

andrade2021


Andrade

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
2021: 142-95

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

lawler2021


Lawler

blaydes2021


Blaydes

andrade2021


Andrade

Dan Tom
@DanTomMMA
2021: 141-96

trophy copy

2020 Champion

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

diaz2021


Diaz

blaydes2021


Blaydes

andrade2021


Andrade

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
2021: 137-100

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

diaz2021


Diaz

blaydes2021


Blaydes

andrade2021


Andrade

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
2021: 135-102

trophy copy

2017 Champion

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

lawler2021


Lawler

blaydes2021


Blaydes

andrade2021


Andrade

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
2021: 135-102

ortega2021


Ortega

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

diaz2021


Diaz

blaydes2021


Blaydes

calvillo2021


Calvillo

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
2021: 134-103

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

diaz2021


Diaz

blaydes2021


Blaydes

andrade2021


Andrade

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
2021: 132-105

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

lawler2021


Lawler

blaydes2021


Blaydes

calvillo2021


Calvillo

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
2021: 70-51

volkanovski2021


Volkanovski

shevchenko2021


Shevchenko

lawler2021


Lawler

blaydes2021


Blaydes

andrade2021


Andrade

A pair of UFC titles are on the line when the UFC returns to pay-per-view Saturday.

UFC 266 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) takes on challenger Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC). Volkanovski is a -190 favorite at Tipico. And only one of our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers is picking the +145 underdog Ortega to pull the upset.

In the co-feature, women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (21-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) is a massive -1800 favorite against challenger Lauren Murphy (15-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC). Not surprisingly, Shevchenko is one of two unanimous picks on our main card.

Also on the main card, Nick Diaz (26-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC) returns for the first time in nearly seven years to take on former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler (28-15 MMA, 13-9 UFC) in a rematch at middleweight. Lawler is a -155 favorite, but he’s only got a 7-6 lead in the picks.

Our other unanimous pick is at heavyweight. Curtis Blaydes (14-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) is a -340 favorite against Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), and he pitched a 13-0 shutout in the picks.

And to open the main card, former women’s strawweight champ Jessica Andrade (21-9 MMA, 12-7 UFC) is a -270 favorite at flyweight against Cynthia Calvillo (9-2-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC). Andrade has a big 10-3 lead in the picks.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Volkanovski (58 percent), Shevchenko (95 percent), Diaz (61 percent), Blaydes (71 percent) and Andrade (80 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

