UFC 266 play-by-play and live results (6 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 266 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

UFC 266 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) takes on challenger Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC). In the co-feature, women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (21-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) is a massive -1800 favorite against challenger Lauren Murphy (15-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC). And Nick Diaz (26-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC) returns for the first time in nearly seven years to take on former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler (28-15 MMA, 13-9 UFC) in a rematch at middleweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+ , 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPNews and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

Omar Morales vs. Jonathan Pearce

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Omar Morales (11-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Jonathan Pearce (10-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Chris Tognoni Judging:

Martin Sano vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Martin Sano (4-2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Matthew Semelsberger (8-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) Division: Welterweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Mark Smith Judging:

Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Cody Brundage (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Nick Maximov (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Middleweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Chris Tognoni Judging:

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Uros Medic (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Jalin Turner (10-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Jason Herzog Judging:

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Roxanne Modafferi (25-18 MMA, 4-6 UFC), Taila Santos (17-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) Division: Women's flyweight Broadcast: ESPNews Referee: Chris Tognoni Judging:

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Chris Daukaus (11-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPNews Referee: Mark Smith Judging:

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Dan Hooker

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Nasrat Haqparast (13-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Dan Hooker (20-10 MMA, 10-6 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: ESPNews Referee: Jason Herzog Judging:

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Marlon Moraes (23-8-1 MMA, 5-4 UFC), Merab Dvalishvili (13-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPNews Referee: Keith Peterson Judging:

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Jessica Andrade (21-9 MMA, 12-7 UFC), Cynthia Calvillo (9-2-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC) Division: Women's flyweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Herb Dean Judging:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Curtis Blaydes (14-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC), Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Mark Smith Judging:

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Nick Diaz (26-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC), Robbie Lawler (28-15 MMA, 13-9 UFC) Division: Middleweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Jason Herzog Judging:

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Valentina Shevchenko (21-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC), Lauren Murphy (15-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) Division: Women's flyweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Keith Peterson Judging:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC), Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Herb Dean Judging:

