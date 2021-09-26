UFC 266 highlights & recap: Robbie Lawler takes out Nick Diaz

MMA Weekly

Former welterweight champion "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler faced Nick Diaz in Diaz' return on Saturday at UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was a rematch 17 years in the making and Diaz' Octagon return after six years of inactivity. The two first fought at UFC 47 in April 2004 with Diaz scoring a knockout win. On Saturday, Lawler avenged the loss by stopping Diaz early in the third round. Hear what Lawler had to say about Diaz and their rematch during the event's post-fight press conference.