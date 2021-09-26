UFC 266 highlights & recap: Robbie Lawler takes out Nick Diaz
Watch the UFC 266 highlights and recap from the highly anticipated rematch between former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and returning fan favorite Nick Diaz. The two first met in the Octagon at UFC 47 in 2004. Diaz won that bout, but wasn't so lucky in the rematch, which took place in the middleweight division on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
