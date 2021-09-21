UFC 266 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Joe Rogan out for Nick Diaz’s return

The UFC’s September schedule comes to a close this week with UFC 266 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the plans, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC 266 broadcast

T-Mobile Arena

UFC 266's main card streams via ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the U.S. beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Televised prelims on ESPNNews start at 8 p.m. ET following early prelims, which are tentatively slated to begin at 6 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+.

UFC 266 desk analysts

Chael Sonnen

Lead UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik will host the post-fight show. Joining him at the desk to provide analysis for the event will be former Strikeforce champion [autotag]Gilbert Melendez[/autotag], as well as three-time UFC title challenger [autotag]Chael Sonnen[/autotag].

UFC 266 roving reporter

Megan Olivi

Longtime UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC 266 octagon announcer

Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer of all-time will do his thing once again, as Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC 266 cageside commentators

Paul Felder

Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside. He will command play-by-play alongside a pair of color commentators in former two-division UFC champion [autotag]Daniel Cormier[/autotag] and retired UFC lightweight contender [autotag]Paul Felder[/autotag], who will step into Joe Rogan's spot in the booth for this pay-per-view event. Rogan had a schedule conflict with his annual hunting trip that prevented him from working this card, according to sources. Rogan was on the call for the first Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler fight at UFC 47 in April 2004, as well as Diaz's most recent fight at UFC 183 in January 2015. [vertical-gallery id=309506]

