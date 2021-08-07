UFC 265 video: Miles Johns flattens Anderson Dos Santos with vicious KO

Mike Bohn
Miles Johns did all the damage to Anderson dos Santos’ legs in their UFC 265, but it was a brutal head shot that closed the show.

Johns (12-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) picked up a nasty third-round knockout win over Dos Santos (21-9 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in a bantamweight bout on Saturday’s card at the Toyota Center in Houston, finishing the job with a slick body shot, head strike combination that put out the lights.

Johns’ leg kicks badly compromised Dos Santos in the first and second round. He could’ve easily cruised to a decision, but instead went after Dos Santos and got the highlight-reel victory.

Check out a replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

After suffering his first loss in February 2020, Johns has now rattled off back-to-back wins, both of which came by knockout.

Johns didn’t make any callouts in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, and said he trusts the UFC matchmakers and his coach/manager Sayif Saud of Fortis MMA to help decide his next step.

