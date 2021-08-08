UFC 265 post-event facts: Ciryl Gane’s beatdown of Derrick Lewis sets record numbers

Ciryl Gane produced the most statistically lopsided heavyweight title fight win in octagon history on Saturday in the UFC 265 main event.

Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) punished Derrick Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) for nearly three full rounds en route to a third-round TKO that gave him interim belt and set up a title unification clash with Francis Ngannou.

For more on the numbers behind Gane’s win, as well as the rest of the card, check below for 50 post-event facts to come out of UFC 265.

Event stats

[vertical-gallery id=663034] The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $278,000. Gane [autotag]Vicente Luque[/autotag], [autotag]Jessica Penne[/autotag], Miles Johns, Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green earned $50,000 UFC 265 fight-night bonuses. Debuting fighters went 0-1 on the card. UFC 265 drew an announced attendance of 16,604 for a live gate of $3.460,000. Betting favorites went 9-4 on the card. Betting favorites improved to 13-7 with one no contest in UFC headliners this year. Total fight time for the 13-bout card was 2:25:43.

Ciryl Gane def. Derrick Lewis

[vertical-gallery id=664347] Gane became the first French-born fighter in history to win a version fo a UFC title. Gane's seven-fight UFC winning streak at heavyweight is the longest active streak in the division. Gane is one of four heavyweights in modern UFC history to start his career 7-0 inside the octagon. Ngannou, Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos also accomplished the feat. Gane has earned seven of his 10 career victories by stoppage. Gane's +82 significant strike differential is the largest margin in a UFC heavyweight title fight. Lewis fell to 0-2 in UFC title fights. Lewis has suffered all six of his UFC losses by stoppage.

Jose Aldo def. Pedro Munhoz

[vertical-gallery id=664215] [autotag]Jose Aldo[/autotag] (30-7 MMA, 12-6 UFC) improved to 2-2 since he dropped to the bantamweight division in December 2019. Aldo has earned eight of his 12 UFC victories by decision. That includes both of his bantamweight wins. [autotag]Pedro Munhoz[/autotag] (19-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) has suffered all six of his career losses by decision.

Vicente Luque def. Michael Chiesa

[vertical-gallery id=663843] [autotag]Vicente Luque[/autotag] (21-7-1 MMA, 14-3 UFC) has earned 19 of his 21 career victories by stoppage. Luque has earned 13 of his 14 UFC victories by stoppage. Luque’s 13 stoppage victories since 2015 in UFC welterweight competition are most in the division during that span. Luque’s 13 stoppage victories in UFC welterweight competition are second most in divisional history behind Matt Brown (14). Luque’s four D’Arce choke submission victories in UFC competition are most in company history. [autotag]Michael Chiesa[/autotag] (18-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC) fell to 4-1 since he moved up to the welterweight division in December 2018. Chiesa has suffered all five of his career losses by stoppage. Chiesa has completed at least one takedown against 14 of his 15 UFC opponents.

Tecia Torres def. Angela Hill

[vertical-gallery id=663807] [autotag]Tecia Torres[/autotag]' (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) nine victories in UFC strawweight competition are tied with Carla Esparza for second most in divisional history behind Joanna Jedrzejczyk (10). Torres has earned 12 of her 13 career victories by decision. [autotag]Angela Hill[/autotag] (13-10 MMA, 8-10 UFC) fell to 7-8 since she returned to the UFC for a second stint in February 2017. Hill has suffered eight of her 10 career losses by decision. Hill's 10 nine losses in UFC competition are tied with Randa Markos for most for any female in company history.

Song Yadong def. Casey Kenney

[vertical-gallery id=663732] [autotag]Song Yadong[/autotag] (16-4-1 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) has earned eight of his 16 career victories by decision. [autotag]Casey Kenney[/autotag] (16-4-1 MMA, 5-3 UFC) suffered consecutive losses for the first time in his career. Kenney has suffered all four of his career losses by decision.

Rafael Fiziev def. Bobby Green

[vertical-gallery id=663681] [autotag]Rafael Fiziev[/autotag] (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) has earned three of his four UFC victories by decision. [autotag]Bobby Green[/autotag] (27-12-1 MMA, 8-7-1 UFC) fell to 4-7 (with one no contest) in his past 12 fights dating back to November 2014. Green has suffered six of his seven UFC losses by decision.

Vince Morales def. Drako Rodriguez

[vertical-gallery id=663639] [autotag]Vince Morales[/autotag] (10-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has earned his past three victories by decision after starting his career with seven stoppages. [autotag]Drako Rodriguez[/autotag] (7-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) suffered the first decision loss of his career.

Alonzo Menifield def. Ed Herman

[vertical-gallery id=663548] [autotag]Alonzo Menifield[/autotag] (11-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) earned the first decision victory of his career. [autotag]Ed Herman[/autotag] (26-15 MMA, 13-11 UFC) fell to 4-4 since he returned to the light heavyweight division in January 2016.

Jessica Penne def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

[vertical-gallery id=663517] [autotag]Jessica Penne[/autotag] (14-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC) improved to 2-0 since she returned from a more than four-year layoff in April. [autotag]Karolina Kowalkiewicz[/autotag]'s (12-7 MMA, 5-7 UFC) five-fight losing skid is the longest of her career. She hasn't earned a victory since April 2018. Kowalkiewicz fell to 2-7 in her past nine fights dating back to when she fought for the UFC strawweight title in November 2016.

Manel Kape def. Ode Osbourne

[vertical-gallery id=663343] [autotag]Manel Kape[/autotag] (16-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has earned 15 of his 16 career victories by stoppage. [autotag]Ode Osbourne[/autotag] (9-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) was unsuccessful in his UFC flyweight debut. Osbourne suffered the first knockout loss of his career.

Miles Johns def. Anderson Dos Santos

[vertical-gallery id=663293] [autotag]Miles Johns[/autotag] (12-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) has earned both of his UFC stoppage victories by knockout. [autotag]Anderson Dos Santos[/autotag] (21-9 MMA, 1-3 UFC) felt to 1-2 since he dropped to the UFC bantamweight division in June 2019. Dos Santos has suffered six of his nine career losses by stoppage.

Melissa Gatto def. Victoria Leonardo

[vertical-gallery id=663236] [autotag]Melissa Gatto[/autotag] (7-0-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) earned the first TKO victory of her career. [autotag]Victoria Leonardo[/autotag] (8-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) has suffered all four of her career losses by stoppage.

Johnny Munoz def. Jamey Simmons

[vertical-gallery id=663162] [autotag]Jamey Simmons[/autotag] (7-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) has suffered all four of his career losses by stoppage. UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

