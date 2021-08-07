UFC 265 live blog: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane results, highlights, analysis

Houston’s Toyota Center plays host Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV) to the UFC’s first interim heavyweight title fight since November 2014 when Fabricio Werdum knocked out late replacement Mark Hunt at UFC 180. Werdum would go on to win the undisputed title seven months later by submitting Cain Velasquez at UFC 188.

Whether knockout artist Derrick Lewis or Ciryl Gane will be the one to fight for the undisputed title next is what’s at stake in tonight’s main event. Lewis was originally first in line to face champion Francis Ngannou (despite Jon Jones waiting in the wings), but Ngannou’s timeline for defending his belt didn’t work for the UFC so the interim title bout was made to headline UFC 265 in Lewis’ hometown of Houston.

Lewis is one knockout away from sole possession of the UFC’s heavyweight KO record. He’s currently tied at 12 with Matt Brown. Gane, however, has never been knocked out in his career and hasn’t even really been in danger as he rides an unblemished 9-0 record into the biggest fight of his life. The Frenchman is a -330 favorite at BetMGM to become the UFC’s newest champion.

In the co-main event, Brazilian bantamweights face off as former featherweight champion Jose Aldo meets Pedro Munhoz, who has won Fight of the Night performance bonuses in his last two bouts.

The main card also features a can’t-miss welterweight fight between fifth-ranked Michael Chiesa and sixth-ranked Vicente Luque and an important matchup in the women’s strawweight division between Tecia Torres and Angela Hill. A bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Casey Kenney opens the pay-per-view.

UFC 265 live blog

Odds via BetMGM.

UFC 265 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Interim heavyweight championship: No. 2 Derrick Lewis +260 vs. No. 3 Ciryl Gane -330

Bantamweight: No. 5 Jose Aldo -115 vs. No. 9 Pedro Munhoz -105

Welterweight: No. 5 Michael Chiesa -105 vs. No. 6 Vicente Luque -115

Strawweight: No. 10 Tecia Torres -135 vs. No. 12 Angela Hill +115

Bantamweight: Song Yadong -105 vs. Casey Kenney -115

UFC 265 prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Lightweight: Bobby Green +240 vs. Rafael Fiziev -300

Bantamweight: Vince Morales -105 vs. Drako Rodriguez -115

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield -245 vs. Ed Herman +200

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz -130 vs. Jessica Penne +110

UFC 265 early prelims (Live now on ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Flyweight: Manel Kape -200 vs. Ode Osbourne +165

Bantamweight: Miles Johns -215 vs. Anderson Dos Santos +175

Flyweight: Victoria Leonardo -110 vs. Melissa Gatto -110

Bantamweight: Johnny Munoz Jr. -300 vs. Jamey Simmons +240

