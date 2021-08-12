UFC 265 ‘Fight Motion’: Watch Ciryl Gane’s title-winning finish of Derrick Lewis in super slo-mo

Ciryl Gane silenced any and all naysayers doubting his finishing instincts when he broke down Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 last Saturday.

Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) captured the interim heavyweight title with a third-round TKO finish of Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) in what was another masterful performance by the undefeated rising star.

In the co-main event, Jose Aldo (30-7 MMA, 12-6 UFC) proved that he’s not slowing down any time soon when he put on a striking clinic against a tough Pedro Munhoz (19-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC).

You can watch it all unfold in super slow-motion in the UFC 265 “Fight Motion” video highlights above.

Also featured are highlights of Vicente Luque’s “Performance of the Night” submission of Michael Chiesa, Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green’s “Fight of the Night” battle, Jessica Penne’s slick submission of Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Manel Kape’s flying knee knockout of Ode Osbourne, and much more.

