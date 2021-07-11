UFC 264 results: Max Griffin edges veteran Carlos Condit in a hard-fought unanimous decision

Max Griffin picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday night at UFC 264.

The welterweight competitor bested MMA veteran Carlos Condit in a close and competitive unanimous decision. Griffin (18-8 MMA, 6-6 UFC) defeated Condit (32-14 MMA, 9-10 UFC), earning 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 on the judges’ scorecards.

The welterweight bout closed out the UFC 264 preliminary card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It aired on ESPN following early prelims on ESPN+ and ahead of the main card on pay-per-view.

In round one, Griffin made sure to set the pace and the tempo of the bout. Griffin walked down Condit for the majority of the fight while landing hard leg kicks on the former UFC interim welterweight champion. Condit tried to fire back, but his exchanges weren’t really landing. With one minute remaining in the first, Griffin connected with a combo and dropped Condit. Griffin followed up with ground-and-pound, looking to finish the fight, but Condit recovered and was able to get back on his feet.

The second began similar to the first, but halfway through Condit began to catch momentum. Griffin’s movement and footwork appeared to slow down, while Condit began to pressure and find Griffin’s chin with punches. It was a close round, but it seemed to favor Condit.

Entering the third it seemed the fight was tied. Both Griffin and Condit came out strong, as the bout seemed on the line for both. Condit had good success mixing his attacks to the body and head. Griffin also did plenty of damage of his own and even got a brief takedown late in the round. Condit scrambled and reversed the position almost getting Griffin’s back before the bell rang.

Story continues

Related

UFC 264 discussion thread UFC 264 video: Ilia Topuria hands Ryan Hall his first UFC loss in dominant KO win

With this result, Griffin now finds himself in the best run he’s been since joining the UFC back in 2016. The 35-year-old is on a three-fight winning streak, having stopped Ramiz Brahimaj and Song Kenan prior to his decision win over Condit.

Meanwhile, “The Natural Born Killer” saw a two-fight winning streak come to an end. Condit had bounced back from a five-fight skid with wins over veterans Court McGee and Matt Brown.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 264 results include:

Max Griffin def. Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Michel Pereira def. Niko Price via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ilia Topuria def. Ryan Hall via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:47

Dricus Du Plessis def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:41

Jennifer Maia def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Brad Tavares def. Omari Akhmedov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:02

List