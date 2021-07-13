UFC 264 medical suspensions: Why Sean O’Malley – not Kris Moutinho? – faces potential six months

Despite battering Kris Moutinho for three rounds, it’s Sean O'Malley who could be looking at six months out of action.

O’Malley needs an X-ray on both hands and both feet after putting on a striking clinic against tough newcomer Moutinho on Saturday at UFC 264. Moutinho, on the other hand, is looking at a two-month suspension for the damage taken in the fight, with no contact for 45 days.

On Tuesday, MMA Junkie acquired a full list of the UFC 264 medical suspensions, which were issued by the Nevada Athletic Commission, from MixedMartialArts.com, the Association of Boxing Commission’s official record keeper.

Also facing a 180-day term is Conor McGregor, who broke his left tibia and fibula in a first-round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier. McGregor faces a minimum six months out of action after undergoing surgery on Sunday.

Rounding off the six-month suspension list are Ryan Hall, who needs clearance for his fractured left hand that he says broke on the first punch landed in his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria; Omari Akhmedov, who fractured his nose in a decision loss to Brad Tavares; Greg Hardy, who needs his left orbital bone cleared by a doctor after suffering a first-round knockout to Tai Tuivasa; and Yana Kunitskaya, who fractured her nose in a first-round TKO loss to Irene Aldana.

The full list of UFC 264 medical suspensions includes:

Jerome Rivera

Result: Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:02 Updated record: Jerome Rivera (10-6 MMA, 0-4 UFC) Suspension: No suspension.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Result: Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:02 Updated record: Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC) Suspension: No suspension.

Brad Tavares

Result: Brad Tavares def. Omari Akhmedov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Updated record: Brad Tavares (19-6 MMA, 14-6 UFC) Suspension: Suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Omari Akhmedov

Result: Brad Tavares def. Omari Akhmedov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Updated record: Omari Akhmedov (21-6-1 MMA, 9-5-1 UFC) Suspension: Suspended 180 days or until nose fracture is cleared by a doctor; suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Jessica Eye

Result: Jennifer Maia def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Updated record: Jessica Eye (15-10 MMA, 5-9 UFC) Suspension: Suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to a forehead laceration.

Jennifer Maia

Result: Jennifer Maia def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Updated record: Jennifer Maia (19-7-1 MMA, 4-3 UFC) Suspension: No suspension.

Dricus Du Plessis

Result: Dricus Du Plessis def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:41 Updated record: Dricus Du Plessis (16-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) Suspension: Suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Trevin Giles

Result: Dricus Du Plessis def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:41 Updated record: Trevin Giles (14-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) Suspension: Suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Ilia Topuria

Result: Ilia Topuria def. Ryan Hall via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:47 Updated record: Ilia Topuria (11-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) Suspension: No suspension.

Ryan Hall

Result: Ilia Topuria def. Ryan Hall via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:47 Updated record: Ryan Hall (8-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) Suspension: Suspended 180 days or until fractured hand is cleared by a doctor; suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Michel Pereira

Result: Michel Pereira def. Niko Price via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Updated record: Michel Pereira (26-11 MMA, 4-2 UFC) Suspension: Suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Niko Price

Result: Michel Pereira def. Niko Price via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Updated record: Niko Price (14-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) Suspension: Suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to left elbow swelling.

Max Griffin

Result: Max Griffin def. Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Updated record: Max Griffin (18-8 MMA, 6-6 UFC) Suspension: Suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to left knee and left shin pain.

Carlos Condit

Result: Max Griffin def. Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Updated record: Carlos Condit (32-14 MMA, 9-10 UFC) Suspension: Suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to left lip upper cut.

Kris Moutinho

Result: Sean O’Malley def. Kris Moutinho via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:33 Updated record: Kris Moutinho (9-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC) Suspension: Suspended for 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Sean O'Malley

Result: Sean O’Malley def. Kris Moutinho via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:33 Updated record: Sean O’Malley (14-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) Suspension: Suspended 180 days or until both hands, left tibia and right foot are cleared by a doctor; suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Yana Kunitskaya

Result: Irene Aldana def. Yana Kunitskaya via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:35 Updated record: Yana Kunitskaya (14-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) Suspension: Suspended 180 days or until nose fracture is cleared by a doctor; suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Irene Aldana

Result: Irene Aldana def. Yana Kunitskaya via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:35 Updated record: Irene Aldana (13-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC) Suspension: No suspension.

Greg Hardy

Result: Tai Tuivasa def. Greg Hardy via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:07 Updated record: Greg Hardy (7-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) Suspension: Suspended 180 days or until left orbital fracture is cleared by a doctor; suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Tai Tuivasa

Result: Tai Tuivasa def. Greg Hardy via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:07 Updated record: Tai Tuivasa (13-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) Suspension: No suspension.

Stephen Thompson

Result: Gilbert Burns def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Updated record: Stephen Thompson (16-5-1 MMA, 11-5-1 UFC) Suspension: Suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Gilbert Burns

Result: Gilbert Burns def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Updated record: Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) Suspension: No suspension.

Conor McGregor

Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO (leg injury) – Round 1, 5:00 Updated record: Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) Suspension: Suspended 180 days or until fractured left leg is cleared by a doctor; suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Dustin Poirier

Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO (leg injury) – Round 1, 5:00 Updated record: Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) Suspension: No suspension.

