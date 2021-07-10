UFC 264 Live Stream: How to Watch Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier on ESPN+

watch-ufc-264-online-free - Credit: UFC

One of the biggest nights in UFC history goes down tonight in Vegas, as Conor McGregor faces off against Dustin Poirier for ultimate bragging rights in their highly-anticipated trilogy fight.

When is UFC 264? Date, Time, Location

UFC 264 takes place tonight, Saturday, July 10, 2021 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card starts at 10pm EST / 7pm PST, with prelims at 8pm EST / 5pm PST. The early prelims have a start time of 6:15pm EST / 3:15pm PST.

How to Get Tickets to UFC 264

While UFC events last year were closed to fans due to Covid, UFC 264 is open to in-person attendance. Initial tickets sold out quickly, but as of this writing, there are still a number of last-minute tickets to UFC 264 available on VividSeats.com.



How to Stream UFC 264 Live Online

UFC 264’s main card pits Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight trilogy bout. This is an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event, and the only way to watch the fight is to get UFC 264 on ESPN+.

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you just need to log into your account and then pay the $69.99 PPV fee.

If you don’t have an ESPN+ account, there are three ways to get one in time for tonight’s big fight:

1. ESPN+ Single Month Membership with PPV: $75

To watch the McGregor vs. Poirier fight online stream, sign up for a single month of ESPN+ here, and then pay the $69.99 PPV price.

The total cost will be $75 and you’ll have access to ESPN+ in time for the fight, plus 30 days afterwards, which includes free streaming of UFC Fight Night, live sports and free access to all ESPN+ content.

Note: If you want to watch future UFC PPV events, you’ll have to sign-up for ESPN+ again. But if you only want to watch the McGregor vs. Poirier fight live online, this is a good deal.

2. ESPN+ Annual Subscription with PPV: $90

Your best bet is to sign up for an annual ESPN+ subscription and UFC 264 at once. The total price will be $89.98, which saves you 35% versus paying for the annual subscription and fight separately.

Your annual ESPN+ membership keeps you in the service for a year, so you don’t have to worry about downloading ESPN+ or signing up for the service again for future UFC PPV events.



3. Disney Bundle with PPV: $84

If you want more entertainment options, get the UFC + Disney Bundle deal, which gets you instant access to live stream UFC 264 plus ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $84 here. Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services for the rest of the month.



Your pay-per-view pricing on ESPN+ lets you live stream UFC 264 on your phone, laptop, tablet or TV.

How to Live Stream UFC 264 Online Free

There isn’t a way to stream UFC 264 online free, although ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 264 prelims for free, along with free post-fight coverage. You’ll still have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to watch the main card.



Where to Watch UFC 264 on TV

To watch UFC 264 on TV, you’ll need to purchase the pay-per-view fight via the ESPN+ app and then cast the fight onto your TV. Most Smart TVs already have ESPN+ pre-loaded, so you can scroll to ESPN+ on your home screen, purchase the fight and start watching on your TV right away.

ESPN+ is available on Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, XBOX, PlayStation, and others.

UFC 264 Fight Card, Predictions, Odds

UFC 264 marks the third time that McGregor and Poirier have faced off in the octagon, with both men picking up a victory apiece.

McGregor took down Poirier at UFC 178 way back in 2014, but Poirier rebounded to knock out “Notorious” this past January. Now, Poirier (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) and McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) meet in the definitive rubber match to close out the biggest UFC card of the year so far.

Vegas oddsmakers have both men pretty evenly matched, though odds appear to favor Poirier for the trilogy win.



The main card also features a couple of other intriguing matchups, with the always-dangerous Gilbert Burns taking on Stephen Thompson in a welterweight bout. Australian Tai Tulvasa takes on Greg Hardy in a heavyweight bout, while the always colorful Sean O’Malley faces off in the octagon again Kris Moutinho in a bantemweight fight.

The women’s main card at UFC 264 features Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a bantemweight bout.

Where to Buy UFC 264 Merch Online

If you want to rep your favorite fighter, the official UFC store has a huge sale right now on a selection of T-shirts, hats, beanies, memorabilia and more, including official UFC 264 merch featuring McGregor vs. Poirier. Whether you're a collector or fan, it's a great way to commemorate what's sure to be a memorable night of action in the octagon (it's a great gift idea too). See all the available UFC 264 merch online here.



