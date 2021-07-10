UFC 264 live blog: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 results, highlights, analysis

The day of reckoning for Conor McGregor has arrived.

The former two-division champion has gone 3-3 in his six fights since winning his first UFC title in 13 seconds over Jose Aldo in December 2015. If you count his 10th round TKO loss to the legendary Floyd Mayweather in his boxing debut on Aug. 26, 2017, then McGregor is 3-4 in his last seven fights including zero title defenses.

Yet here we all are ready to witness what the brash Irishman can do in the Octagon even after being named Forbes' highest paid athlete over the last year. Can someone who has amassed generational wealth return to form? If the build up this past week to his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier is any indication, the McGregor of old has returned. At a fiery news conference on Thursday, McGregor predicted Poirier will be leaving the cage in stretcher after their rubber match Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV) at UFC 264 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The sportsbooks don't seem to agree and BetMGM has McGregor as a +110 underdog with Poirier at -130. A win via KO/TKO/DQ for McGregor is currently +140.

UFC 264 live blog

UFC 264 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Catchweight (139.5): Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

UFC 264 prelims (Live now on ESPN/ESPN+)

Welterweight: Max Griffin def. Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Welterweight: Michel Pereira def. Niko Price via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Featherweight: Ilia Topuria def. Ryan Hall via KO (punches) at 4:47 of R1:

Ryan Hall got caught and then got his face smashed! 😱 #UFC264pic.twitter.com/mb5jzhaPEE — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

Middleweight: Dricus Du Plessis def. Trevin Giles via KO (punches) at 1:41 of R2:

UFC 264 early prelims full results

Flyweight: Jennifer Maia def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

Middleweight: Brad Tavares def. Omari Akhmedov via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera via submission (guillotine) at 2:20 of R1:

How's that for a first win in the UFC 😱



🇰🇿 @ZhakoZhumagulov gets a first RD tap! #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/ZvWSVfXiY6 — UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2021

