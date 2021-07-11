UFC 264: Former President Donald Trump hears cheers and jeers in rare public appearance

Former President Donald Trump made one of his first public appearances since leaving office (at least outside his rallies) on Saturday at UFC 264, and the reaction was about what you would expect at a UFC event.

Trump was seen walking onto the floor of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during the main card, headlined by Dustin Poirier against Conor McGregor. The former president saw a reception not unlike his last appearance at a UFC event: loud cheers mixed in with some audible boos.

Here's how it sounded, via Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole:

Here is President Trump as he arrives on the floor at #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/AG81UaqrnK — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 11, 2021

That, however, would really be the last significant attention Trump would receive during the event. Despite a strong friendship with UFC president Dana White, who earlier revealed Trump would be coming, Trump was not shown on the pay-per-view broadcast or the T-Mobile big screen.

Trump's history at sporting events as president is well-known. Lustily booed at the World Series at Nationals Park, heartily cheered at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium and everywhere between. UFC 264 was the first sporting event he attended since leaving office.

Former President Trump picked quite a UFC event to attend. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Trump was far from the only famous person in attendance at UFC 264, though. Justin Bieber, Odell Beckham Jr., Steve-O, Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Robert Kraft, Jared Leto, Mark Davis, Baker Mayfield, David Spade, Chuck Liddell, Dave Chappelle, David Njoku, Austin Hooper, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Action Bronson, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Sia and Addison Rae all formed a cavalcade of celebrities making the trip to Las Vegas.

That group all got to see one of the more bizarre endings to a card they will ever see, with Poirier scoring a TKO via doctor stoppage after the first round. McGregor fractured his tibia while stepping back in the final moments of the round, in which Poirier had been the clear winner.

There were memorable fights earlier in the card as well, like Kris Moutinho's valiant attempt to go the distance against overwhelming favorite Sean O'Malley and Tai Tuivasa's wild knockout of Greg Hardy.

