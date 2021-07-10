UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3: fight card, start times and how to watch

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will hold their trilogy fight at UFC 264 with a lot on the line.

UFC president Dana White said the winner of Saturday's main event will fight for the lightweight title against current champion Charles Oliveira.

Poirier defeated McGregor by knockout at UFC 257 on Jan. 24 and McGregor defeated Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014.

The event at T-Mobile Arena will be at full capacity, the first time UFC has had fans at one of its events in Las Vegas since UFC 248 on March 7, 2020, before the pandemic.

With former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy also on the main card, here is everything you need to know for UFC 264:

Dustin Poirier punches Conor McGregor in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257. Poirier won on a second-round knockout.

Start time, how to watch

Early preliminaries begin at 6 p.m. ET with prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Both can be viewed on ESPN and ESPN+.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET and is exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view for $69.99.

Fight card

Main card

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Women's bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Prelims

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Early Prelims

Women's flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Middleweight: Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UFC 264 Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier fight card, start time, stream