UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3: fight card, start times and how to watch
Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will hold their trilogy fight at UFC 264 with a lot on the line.
UFC president Dana White said the winner of Saturday's main event will fight for the lightweight title against current champion Charles Oliveira.
Poirier defeated McGregor by knockout at UFC 257 on Jan. 24 and McGregor defeated Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014.
The event at T-Mobile Arena will be at full capacity, the first time UFC has had fans at one of its events in Las Vegas since UFC 248 on March 7, 2020, before the pandemic.
With former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy also on the main card, here is everything you need to know for UFC 264:
Start time, how to watch
Early preliminaries begin at 6 p.m. ET with prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Both can be viewed on ESPN and ESPN+.
The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET and is exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view for $69.99.
Fight card
Main card
Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy
Women's bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho
Prelims
Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin
Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira
Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Early Prelims
Women's flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye
Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares
Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera
Middleweight: Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski
