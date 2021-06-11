UFC 263 video: Nate Diaz mean mugs Leon Edwards in final faceoff

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz have completed their final faceoff before Saturday’s UFC 263 showdown.

After both men made the welterweight limit on Friday morning, Edwards (18-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) and Diaz (20-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC) got a final look at each other at ceremonial weigh-ins, which took place at Gila River Arena, the same venue which hosts the pay-per-view main card following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Diaz will see his first octagon action since November 2019 in the fight, which is the first five-round fight in company history that’s neither a main event nor a title fight. Edwards, meanwhile, will attempt to extend his unbeaten streak to 10 fights.

