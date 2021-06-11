UFC 263 video: Nate Diaz mean mugs Leon Edwards in final faceoff

Mike Bohn and Ken Hathaway
·1 min read
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz have completed their final faceoff before Saturday’s UFC 263 showdown.

After both men made the welterweight limit on Friday morning, Edwards (18-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) and Diaz (20-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC) got a final look at each other at ceremonial weigh-ins, which took place at Gila River Arena, the same venue which hosts the pay-per-view main card following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Diaz will see his first octagon action since November 2019 in the fight, which is the first five-round fight in company history that’s neither a main event nor a title fight. Edwards, meanwhile, will attempt to extend his unbeaten streak to 10 fights.

Check out the video above to watch the final Edwards vs. Diaz staredown from UFC 263 ceremonial weigh-ins.

