UFC 263 video: Israel Adesanya-Marvin Vettori faceoff puts Dana White in tough spot

PHOENIX – The UFC 263 pre-fight news conference took place Thursday, and MMA Junkie was on the scene for the festivities.

The news conference took place at Arizona Federal Theater. Afterward, traditional fighter faceoffs were held with all six fighters, including middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, who meet in the main event. After both men hurled expletives at each other during a fiery press conference, it was up to UFC president Dana White to keep them from going at each other during their faceoff, which wasn’t easy.

You can watch that in the video above.

UFC 263 takes place Saturday at Gila Rivera Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view followed by prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

List