UFC 263 heads to Arizona with title fight doubleheader

Mike Bohn
·1 min read

UFC 263 will continue the string of numbered UFC events to take place in front of a full capacity crowd.

The promotion will head to Arizona for the June 12 event at Gila River Arena in Glendale. The main card will air on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Similar to April’s UFC 261 in Florida, this month’s UFC 262 in Texas and July’s UFC 264 in Nevada, the UFC will head to another state that will allow tickets to be sold to spectators as the world attempts to move toward a return to normalcy in the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the event go on sale May 14.

UFC 263 will feature two title fights. Israel Adesanya (20-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) and Marvin Vettori (17-4-1 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC) will rematch for the middleweight title in the main event. Adesanya won the first meeting in April 2019, taking a split decision at the same venue in Arizona that will host UFC 263.

The co-main event see Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) and Brandon Moreno (18-5-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) rematch for the flyweight title after they fought to a draw at UFC 255 in December.

The UFC 263 lineup includes:

  • Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori – for middleweight title

  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for flyweight title

  • Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

  • Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

  • Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

  • Jake Collier vs. Carlos Felipe

  • Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam

  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev

  • Sijara Eubanks vs. Karol Rosa

  • Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy

  • Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

  • Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

