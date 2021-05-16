UFC 262 results: Andrea Lee taps Antonina Shevchenko to snap three-fight losing skid

Andrea Lee needed a win, and she got it.

Lee snapped a three-fight streak when she put away Antonina Shevchenko with a triangle choke/armbar combination in the second round at UFC 262. The official stoppage came at the 4:52 mark of the round.

The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC 262 preliminary card at Toyota Center in Houston. It aired on ESPN following early prelims on ESPN+ and ahead of the main card on pay-per-view.

Lee (12-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC) dominated Shevchenko (9-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) from start to finish. “KGB” excelled on the feet and ground, putting on a complete performance.

In the first round, Lee immediately took the center of the cage and began dictating the pace of the fight, constantly pressing Shevchenko. Shevchenko had a good moment in a muay Thai clinch, but Lee had the better of the striking for the majority of the round and even took down and controlled Shevchenko in the last 40 seconds of the frame.

Right off the bat in the second, Lee took down Shevchenko. She quickly got the mount, sank in a triangle choke and rolled to her back. Lee spent more than three minutes on her back, squeezing the triangle for the tap and landing elbows to Shevchenko’s head. Shevchenko did a good job at surviving, but close to the end of the round, Lee attacked the arm and turned into a straight armbar, forcing Shevchenko to tap out.

Related

Christos Giagos chokes Sean Soriano unconscious at UFC 262, calls out Donald Cerrone UFC 262 live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio

Lee hadn’t experienced victory since June 2019. The 32-year-old had three straight defeats to Joanne Calderwood, Lauren Murphy, and Roxanne Modafferi. Lee’s submission marks her fourth win in the promotion and her first finish.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko’s hopes to pick up her first consecutive wins in the promotion were shut down. “La Pantera” has alternated wins and losses since joining the UFC after a successful bout at Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. Shevchenko was coming off a TKO win over Ariane Lipski in November 2020.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 262 results include: