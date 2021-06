UFC 262 highlights & recap: Israel Adesanya maintains iron grip on middleweight title

NBA.com

Led by Chris Pauls 27 points (16 points, 6-8 FG in the 2nd half), six rebounds and eight assists, the No. 2 seed Suns defeated the No. 3 seed Nuggets, 116-102, in Game 3. Devin Booker added 28 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Suns in the victory, while Nikola Jokic tallied 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Suns lead this best-of-seven series, 3-0, with Game 4 taking place on Sunday, June 13