Breaking News:

UCLA pulls off shocking upset of Michigan, makes Final Four as No. 11 seed

UFC 262 adds Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards for five-round co-main event in Houston

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nolan King and Mike Bohn
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UFC 262 has added a massive fight – and a historic one.

Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards are set to square off in the co-main event of the May 15 pay-per-view event in Houston. The welterweight fight will be the first five-round, non-title, non-main event fight in UFC history.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. ESPN was first to report the news.

Diaz (20-12 MMA, 18-11 UFC) has not competed or been booked since a November 2019 “BMF” title fight loss to Jorge Masvidal. Meanwhile, Edwards (18-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) returned from a 20-month layoff March 13. His UFC Fight Night main event against Belal Muhammad ended in a no contest when Edwards inadvertently landed a fight-ending eye poke.

UFC 262 takes place May 15 at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

The latest UFC 262 card includes:

  • Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira

  • Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards

  • Beneil Dariush vs. Tony Ferguson

  • Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright

  • Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany

  • Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian

  • Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

  • Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

  • Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

  • Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Recommended Stories

  • Stipe Miocic releases statement following loss to Francis Ngannou: ‘I deviated from game plan’

    Stipe Miocic reflects UFC 260 title loss to Francis Ngannou.

  • Daniel Cormier shuts down talk of Jon Jones being scared of Francis Ngannou: ‘He’s not afraid, bro’

    Daniel Cormier scoffs at the notion that Jon Jones is afraid of Francis Ngannou.

  • Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie gets a 2022 release date, and a battle with Indiana Jones

    We’ve had a lot of fun over the years with Dwayne Johnson and his passion project, the DC superhero film Black Adam. From plot details, to casting updates, to which characters from the comics will be appearing in the movie, it’s been a long seven years since the actor first started metaphorically asking us if we could smell what he was cooking up in the DCEU. But now, there is light at the end of that long, incredibly buff tunnel, as Warner Bros. has set a release date for the movie.

  • Jon Jones asks for UFC release: ‘Please just cut me already’

    One day after saying there was "still time for the UFC to do the right thing," Jon Jones doesn't seem to be quite as optimistic.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Even without Mike Tyson, Triller Fight Club aiming for epic debut event

    Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.

  • NFL fans had so many jokes about Bill Belichick watching Mac Jones at the Alabama pro day

    If nothing else, you can always count on NFL fans to overreact.

  • Khamzat Chimaev admits initial cancer fears after COVID issues caused him to cough up blood

    Khamzat Chimaev reveals that he had a massive health scare when battling from the long-term effects of COVID-19.

  • Should You Buy Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) Ahead of Earnings?

    Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Falcons take Kyle Pitts, Panthers trade up to No. 5 for Trey Lance

    The downside for the Falcons taking Pitts is that it would leave at least one more dynamic dual-threat quarterback prospect on the board, who could wind up going to the Panthers.

  • Twins ace Kenta Maeda opens season at Milwaukee

    American League Cy Young Award runner-up Kenta Maeda makes his first Opening Day start when the Minnesota Twins begin their quest for an AL Central three-peat with an interleague contest at border rival Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon. The right-handed Maeda finished second to Cleveland's Shane Bieber in the balloting after compiling a 6-1 record and a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts. Minnesota finished a game ahead of both the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians with a 36-24 record before losing in two games to the Houston Astros in a wild-card series.

  • Misfortunes on Bristol dirt for Larson, Bell, Truex result in win for betting shops

    Kyle Larson was collected by a spinning Christopher Bell on Lap 51, ending both drivers‘ chances of winning Monday‘s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. cut a tire in overtime. These incidents worked out just fine for the sportsbooks. RELATED: Early crash sidelines Christopher Bell at Bristol At BetMGM, Larson […]

  • Fred VanVleet with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 03/28/2021

  • No. 2 Baylor survives No. 6 Michigan's upset bid in overtime to advance to Elite Eight

    It sets up the No. 1 UConn vs. No. 2 Baylor regional final.

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

    Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five. Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

  • Sweet 16 recap: Recent WNIT champs No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Indiana guarantee first-time Final Four team

    The Big Ten showed out on the national stage in three of the best games of the tournament.

  • Top 25 players in the USMNT pool right now: Pulisic still No. 1, then who?

    The Olympic failure was absolutely ridiculous and gross, but ranking the top 25 players in the pool, shows how good the Starting XI could be by Qatar 2022.

  • NCAA kicks Oregon State Beavers out of hotel in the middle of the night after Elite 8 loss

    The NCAA has gotten it wrong this whole tournament...

  • Report: Nets tried to trade for Warriors’ Kelly Oubre but were shot down

    The Warriors wanted someone who could help them now and the Nets offered the injured Spencer Dinwiddie.

  • Cameras catch Bill Belichick's reaction to Mac Jones' overthrow at Alabama Pro Day

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in attendance for Mac Jones' Pro Day and didn't look all that impressed with one of the Alabama QB's throws.