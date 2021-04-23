UFC 261 video: Weili Zhang, Rose Namajunas make weight for strawweight title bout

Mike Bohn
·1 min read
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The highly anticipated strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 is official.

Current champ Zhang (21-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC) and former titleholder Namajunas (9-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) both successfully made weight on Friday morning, and now the stage is set.

Zhang weighed in first between the duo, coming in at 114.5 pounds. Namajunas weighed in after her at 114.5 pounds.

The fight will mark Zhang’s second attempted title defense after she beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the 2020 “Fight of the Year.” Namajunas, meanwhile, will try to regain the belt she lost in May 2019.

Zhang and Namajunas will face off one last time on Friday night at the UFC 261 ceremonial weigh-ins, then they’ll battle for the belt Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

UFC 261’s main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

