UFC 261 video: Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal make weight for title rematch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The UFC 261 rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal is official.

The champion Usman (18-1 MMA, 13-0 UFC) and the challenger Masvidal (35-14 MMA, 12-7 UFC) both made weight on Friday morning, and now only hours sit between them and a second clash for the UFC welterweight title.

Usman tipped the scales at 170 pounds, weighing in 13 minutes after the 9:00 a.m. ET session began. Masvidal, meanwhile, registered at 170 pounds, coming into the room first of anyone.

Although both men successfully made weight for their first matchup at UFC 251 in July 2020, which Usman won by unanimous decision, there was a noticeable difference this time around.

Masvidal took the first bout with Usman on six days’ notice, and claimed he had to cut 26 pounds during fight week in order to make weight. He was given roughly six weeks’ notice for the rematch, and “Gamebred” looked noticeable more energetic when he stepped on the scale.

Usman and Masvidal will get a final look at each other on Friday night with a faceoff at the UFC 261 ceremonial weigh-ins, then they will run it back inside the octagon Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

UFC 261’s main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.