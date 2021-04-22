UFC 261 staredowns: Three title fights face off at press conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At the conclusion on Thursday’s UFC 261 pre-fight press conference, the six athletes from the three scheduled championship fights came face-to-face for their first fight week staredowns. Although nothing got out of hand, the tensions was high across the board.

Saturday’s card, which takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+, will feature the eighth championship triple-header in company history. The welterweight, women’s strawweight and women’s flyweight belts will be on the line with Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade.

Check out the first faceoff from each title fight below.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

The opening bout of UFC 261's title fight trio will see women's flyweight champion [autotag]Valentina Shevchenko[/autotag] (20-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) attempt to make her fifth consecutive defense when she takes on former strawweight queen [autotag]Jessica Andrade[/autotag] (21-8 MMA, 12-6 UFC), who is fighting to become just the second female in company history – along with Amanda Nunes – to win belts in two weight classes. https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1385337906735337481

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

The co-main event will see strawweight champion [autotag]Zhang Weili[/autotag] (21-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC) return to the octagon for the first time since her 2020 "Fight of the Year" with Joanna Jedrzejczyk when she takes on [autotag]Rose Namajunas[/autotag] (9-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who will attempt to regain the 115-pound strap she lost in May 2019. https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1385337476777189386

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

A welterweight championship rematch between rivals [autotag]Kamaru Usman[/autotag] (18-1 MMA, 13-0 UFC) and [autotag]Jorge Masvidal[/autotag] (35-14 MMA, 12-7 UFC) gets top billing at UFC 261 as the pair are set to run it back after fighting on short notice at UFC 251 in July. Usman won the first bout by unanimous decision, but was not satisfied with his performance, so he asked the UFC to give him Masvidal again so he can put an exclamation point on the fight. https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1385336982121877509

