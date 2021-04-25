  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UFC 261's packed house showed us what we badly missed

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If this were a hockey game and they picked three stars after a UFC event, Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko all would have deserved serious consideration as the night’s No. 1 star on Saturday.

But as great as the three champions performed in winning their bouts on the main card of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, a relative newcomer will get that honor instead.

The fans were, without any question, the stars of this show. The arena was half filled when the show began at 7 p.m. local time with a women’s fight between Ariane Carnelossi and Liang Na.

It’s probably safe to say that 90 percent of the people in attendance had no idea who either of them was or what they’d done in their career, but when they made their walks to the cage, the arena erupted.

This was the first time with fans at a UFC fight since March 7, 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic shut the world down last year.

The difference was palpable. From the moment that Na rushed Carnelossi to start the fight until the second that Usman landed a pulverizing right to the chin that knocked arch-rival Jorge Masvidal out, the crowd was remarkably loud and demonstrative.

Masks were recommended, not required, and we’ll never know the impacts of that decision. Would this be a super spreader event and cause cases of the virus to spike? There is no indication of how many of the 15,259 fans had been vaccinated against the virus once, let alone twice, and more people went without masks than wore them.

UFC president Dana White went off on the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper, the major paper in the UFC’s hometown, for its story noting the boilerplate language on the tickets to the event. He blasted the paper on social media and then later at the post-fight news conference.

The tensions the virus exposed in our country were on display once again in this situation.

But setting that aside, it was clear from the opening moments how much a packed building with loud, enthusiastic fans means to a fight card. They were xenophobic, to be sure. They chanted “U-S-A!” repeatedly during the Pat Sabatini-Tristan Connelly fight in support of the American Sabatini making his debut against the Canadian interloper Connelly.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 24: A general view of the Octagon with a sold out crowd of fans during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
A general view of the Octagon with a sold out crowd of fans during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

They loudly booed the popular Chinese champion as she made her walk to the cage to fight Namajunas. And when Namajunas knocked her out with a kick to the head less than 90 seconds into the fight, the decibel level was outrageous.

All of it was just a reminder of how much we’d lost to this virus. The nearly 600,000 lost lives in this country alone is unconscionable, but the pandemic also attacked our way of life. Sports is our release, almost our way of life, and without the ability to sit in the stands and watch a ballgame, cheer for your favorite at a fight or thunderously applaud when a golfer sinks a long putt, a large piece of what makes us who we are is stolen.

We lost the memories of bringing a folding chair to the Little League game and cheering on our kids, or high fiving the guy next to us when a 3-pointer goes in at the buzzer to lead our favorite NBA team to an important and dramatic win.

No sport thrives on emotion generated from the fans quite like fighting, and in that regard, a tip of the cap must be given to the hundreds of UFC fighters who have competed in sterile, cold and mostly quiet buildings these last 11 months since the fights resumed.

There were extraordinary moments, classic bouts, performances that left us slack jawed in amazement. But the athletes had to find the motivation, the energy, the impetus to push on from within. The people who make it possible for them to do what they love were missing, and they had to somehow find a way to make up for that loss.

That they did as well as they did was a tribute to them.

But Saturday showed us what we missed. As Namajunas bowed down in the center of the cage, celebrating her dramatic win, the arena rocked. The soundtrack of this fight is not anything that play-by-play man Jon Anik or analysts Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan said, but the guttural roar that went up from the crowd when the kick landed and then the ovation for Namajunas that followed.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 24: Rose Namajunas reacts after defeating Zhang Weili of China in their UFC women&#39;s strawweight championship bout during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Rose Namajunas reacts after defeating Zhang Weili in their strawweight championship bout during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

This crowd was so geared that when YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul walked into the arena, the crowd began to chant his name along with an obscenity. It did that several times.

It created an atmosphere that had been badly missed.

The UFC did a brilliant job of creating its bubble and then constantly refining it. I attended many of the events without fans, and I always felt safe.

The irony in this one, though, was that the UFC couldn’t do much to guarantee the safety of the fans, since there is no local ordinance ordering masks to be worn.

It would be a tragedy if anyone got the virus and had serious issues as a result of attending the show.

That’s the downside of what was a remarkable night. But we’ll also never really know the truth. If there is a less transparent governor in the country than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, I haven’t heard of him or her. And so there won’t be any safety recaps coming from the state.

This night, though, shouldn’t be about the politics that have so bitterly divided us for a year. This is a night to remember, a night that reminded us how great we had things not so long ago.

With more than 200 million vaccines already delivered in this country, it seems certain that more nights like this are on the horizon.

And that’s the best news of all.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • Jeanie Buss catches heat for list of top 5 most important Lakers

    Jeanie Buss listed her top five Lakers and caused some commotion with her picks.

  • Kamaru Usman punches Jorge Masvidal's lights out with devastating second-round KO

    Usman became the first man to knock out Masvidal when he connected with a perfectly thrown straight right hand.

  • UFC 261: How, when and where to watch Kamaru Usman face Jorge Masvidal

    Dana White is giving three title fights to the UFC's first full-capacity crowd in over a year.

  • Valentina Shevchenko picks apart Jessica Andrade, retains flyweight title

    Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.

  • Mixed Martial Arts-Usman, Namajunas score KO title fight wins at UFC 261

    Kamaru Usman knocked Jorge Masvidal out cold to retain his UFC welterweight belt while Rose Namajunas pulled off a stunning first-round head kick KO to dethrone strawweight champ Zhang Weili at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. In the third title fight on the bill, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade as she coasted to a second-round technical knockout victory to retain her crown. Famed for his powerful wrestling, 33-year old Usman came into the main event on Masvidal's home turf on a 17-fight winning streak, and he won the first round comfortably before bringing the fight to a sudden halt in the second.

  • Conor McGregor says Kamaru Usman deserves a ‘smack’ after UFC 261: ‘I like 170. It’s mine soon’

    Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.

  • Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made the fourth consecutive defense of his title at UFC 261 on Saturday night. Only moments removed from the fight, UFC president Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington would be next for the champ. Usman's win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 was a rematch. Now, he's tasked with another rematch in Covington. "The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Those two stood in there toe to toe, blasting each until Colby went down with a broken jaw," White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. "The clear cut guy right now [for Usman] is Colby. We'll see how all these other things play out for the next contender, but there's no doubt that Colby Covington is the next guy." Covington was in attendance at UFC 261, never wasting a moment to put Usman down and calling Masvidal a "journeyman," discounting him as a worthy challenger. And though he lost to Usman in their first fight, Covington discredited Usman's victory over him too. “I’m going to take him down into deep waters. I’m going to take him down and I’m going to finish him. There are no more fake nut shots next time," said Covington. "I have new coaches now. I have a new team behind me. Before, there was so much drama at my old gym. People were screaming at me. I couldn’t get my training time in," he continued. “What has to go different is I have to put a higher pace on him next time. I didn’t put enough pace on him last time and just keep my hands up. I know I’m going to get my hand raised when I fight him.” For his part, Usman wasn't quick to jump at a rematch with Covington or any other fight when prodded at the post-fight press conference. His lone commitment was to spending some quality time with his daughter, whom he was away from for several weeks to train for the Masvidal fight. Dana White tweets video of Chris Weidman’s fight-ending leg snap Dana White: Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest ever (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 261 results: Anthony Smith kick kills Jimmy Crute’s leg, fight stopped between rounds

    Watch and listen: Jimmy Crute's rubber leg gets crowd audibly cringing at UFC 261.

  • All-star "cast." Remote locations. Here's what Sunday’s historic Pandemic Oscars telecast will look like.

    Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Academy Awards telecast.

  • Colby Covington reacts to Kamaru Usman’s UFC 261 win: ‘You shouldn’t be happy or praising yourself’

    Colby Covington wasn't impressed by Kamaru Usman's knockout of Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 261 main event.

  • Usman tops Masvidal, UFC 261 returns sports world to normal

    UFC 261 returned a sense of normalcy to the sports world Saturday night with one of its craziest events in years. Billed as the first full-fledged sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic altered the world more than a year ago, it delivered more than even its staunchest promoter imagined. “I don’t think it gets any better than tonight," UFC President Dana White said.

  • Lakers takeaways: Sorry, Montrezl Harrell, you can't play tonight, and here's why

    The Lakers are trying to keep Andre Drummond, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol "sharp" with playing time, which sometimes means one of them rides the bench. Here are five takeaways from Saturday's loss.

  • LSU scrubbing Derrius Guice from record books, barring him from athletics program

    LSU is also firing its law firm of 80 years.

  • Rob Gronkowski sets world record before University of Arizona spring game

    Gronk had one thing he wanted to do before serving as honorary coach for his alma mater's spring game: set a world record.

  • Sheriff to seek release of body cam video of fatal shooting

    A North Carolina sheriff whose deputies shot and killed a Black man while serving warrants said Saturday that he will ask a court to release body camera video as soon as he's confident it won't compromise an investigation into how the shooting happened. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a recorded video statement that he would ask a local judge as early as Monday to allow the release of deputy body camera footage of Wednesday's shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Wooten said that he would first check with the State Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the shooting, to make sure that releasing the video would not hamper their efforts.

  • Death toll in fire at Iraqi COVID-19 hospital surpasses 80

    The death toll from a massive fire at a Baghdad hospital for coronavirus patients rose to at least 82 Sunday as anxious families searched for missing relatives and the government suspended key health officials for alleged negligence. Officials said the blaze, which also injured 110 people, was set off by an exploding oxygen cylinder. Nurse Maher Ahmed was called to the scene late Saturday to help evacuate patients.

  • Ryan García pulls out of July 9 fight with Javier Fortuna

    García is withdrawing from the fight to 'manage my health and wellbeing.'

  • Anthony Davis plans to return for Lakers Thursday vs. Mavs

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he plans to return to the court Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he feels ready the day of the game. The Lakers listed Davis as questionable for the contest. Davis has missed two-plus months of the season with a calf injury that he described to reporters Wednesday as a "ripping" feeling when he aggravated it Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets.

  • Terry Rozier with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/23/2021