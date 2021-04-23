UFC 261 predictions: Are we picking any upsets in the three title fights?

Usman

vs.

Masvidal Weili

vs.

Namajunas Shevchenko

vs.

Andrade Hall

vs.

Weidman Crute

vs.

Smith MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

2021: 46-29 usman2021

Usman

(71%) weili2021

Weili

(57%) shevchenko2021

Shevchenko

(91%) hall2021

Hall

(64%) crute2021

Crute

(63%) John Morgan

@MMAjunkieJohn

2021: 49-26 usman2021

Usman weili2021

Weili shevchenko2021

Shevchenko hall2021

Hall crute2021

Crute Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

2021: 48-27

trophy copy 2018 Champion usman2021

Usman weili2021

Weili shevchenko2021

Shevchenko hall2021

Hall crute2021

Crute Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

2021: 47-28 usman2021

Usman weili2021

Weili shevchenko2021

Shevchenko weidman2021

Weidman smith2021

Smith Simon Samano

@SJSamano

2021: 47-28 usman2021

Usman weili2021

Weili shevchenko2021

Shevchenko hall2021

Hall crute2021

Crute George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

2021: 47-28 masvidal2021

Masvidal namajunas2021

Namajunas shevchenko2021

Shevchenko hall2021

Hall smith2021

Smith Nolan King

@mma_kings

2021: 45-30 usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas shevchenko2021

Shevchenko hall2021

Hall crute2021

Crute Brian Garcia

@thegoze

2021: 45-30

trophy copy 2017 Champion masvidal2021

Masvidal namajunas2021

Namajunas shevchenko2021

Shevchenko hall2021

Hall smith2021

Smith Dan Tom

@DanTomMMA

2021: 44-31

trophy copy 2020 Champion usman2021

Usman weili2021

Weili shevchenko2021

Shevchenko hall2021

Hall crute2021

Crute Matt Erickson

@MMAjunkieMatt

2021: 43-32 usman2021

Usman weili2021

Weili shevchenko2021

Shevchenko hall2021

Hall crute2021

Crute Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

2021: 42-33 usman2021

Usman weili2021

Weili shevchenko2021

Shevchenko hall2021

Hall crute2021

Crute Mike Bohn

@MikeBohnMMA

2021: 41-34

trophy copy 2014 Champion usman2021

Usman weili2021

Weili shevchenko2021

Shevchenko hall2021

Hall smith2021

Smith Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

2021: 39-36 usman2021

Usman namajunas2021

Namajunas shevchenko2021

Shevchenko hall2021

Hall crute2021

Crute BetMGM

Betting Favorites usman2021

Usman -400 weili2021

Weili -200 shevchenko2021

Shevchenko -500 weidman2021

Weidman -125 crute2021

Crute -200

The UFC is back in front of a full arena of fans for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down, and there are three title fights atop the card.

UFC 261 takes place Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Kamaru Usman wants to remain an active champion, hopes to fight two more times in 2021 Jorge Masvidal has no business calling UFC champ Kamaru Usman a coward, manager says Jorge Masvidal: Smooth weight cut will be 'main determining factor' in winning Kamaru Usman rematch

In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (18-1 MMA, 13-0 UFC) takes on Jorge Masvidal (35-14 MMA, 12-7 UFC) in a rematch from 2020. Usman is a heavy favorite at -400 at BetMGM, and he’s got a big 10-2 lead in the picks from our 12 editors, writers, videographers and radio hosts.

In the co-feature, women’s strawweight champ Zhang Weili (21-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC) puts her title on the line against former champ Rose Namajunas (9-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC). Weili is the smallest favorite among the champions, but still sits at -200. She has doubled up on Namajunas in our picks at 8-4.

And in the third title fight, women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (20-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) is a 5-1 favorite against former strawweight champion and now 125-pound challenger Jessica Andrade (21-8 MMA, 12-6 UFC). Shevchenko is our only unanimous pick on the card at 12-0.

Also on the main card, Uriah Hall (16-9 MMA, 9-7 UFC) takes on former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC). And though the odds have shifted from Hall as a slight favorite to Weidman as a slight favorite at -125, our pickers are going with Hall at a big 11-1 clip.

And to open the main card, Jimmy Crute (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) takes on former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (34-16 MMA, 9-6 UFC). Crute is a 2-1 favorite and has an 8-4 picks lead.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Usman (71 percent), Weili (57 percent), Shevchenko (91 percent), Hall (64 percent) and Crute (63 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

