UFC 261 - LIVE: Usman vs Masvidal stream, latest updates, results and how to watch online

Alex Pattle
·1 min read
Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal with a straight right hand (@UFC via Twitter)
Jorge Masvidal will again try to dethrone welterweight champion Kamaru Usman tonight, as the rivals clash in the main event of UFC 261 in front of 15,000 fans inside a full-capacity Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Masvidal (35-14) stepped in on six days’ notice last July to challenge Usman (18-1) on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi after the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’s original opponent, Gilbert Burns, tested positive for coronavirus. After a bright start, Masvidal quickly faded and was easily outpointed by Usman on all three judges’ scorecards, the champion’s wrestling ensuring a straightforward victory. ‘Gamebred’ has since insisted that a full training camp would be enough for him to defeat Usman, who is on a 17-fight win streak, and tonight he has his chance to prove it in his home state.

The returning fans will also witness two other title fights, as Weili Zhang defends her strawweight title against former champion Rose Namajunas in the co-main event, while Jessica Andrade – another former strawweight titleholder – challenges flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Both clashes have the potential to overshadow the main event, on what could be another defining night in women’s MMA. Follow live updates from the UFC 261 prelims and main card below.

