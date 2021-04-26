UFC 261 highlights & recap: Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MMAWeekly.com Staff
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Watch the UFC 261 highlights and recap from the strawweight championship co-main event between champion Zhang Weili and challenger Rose Namajunas from Saturday's event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > UFC 261 live results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter reacts to Rose Namajunas’ title-winning KO of Zhang Weili at UFC 261

    UFC 261: Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili's title defense over Namajunas See the top Twitter reactions to Rose Namajunas' title win over Zhang Weili in the UFC 261 co-main event.

  • UFC 261 results: Rose Namajunas KOs Zhang Weili with head kick to reclaim title

    Rose Namajunas re-claims the UFC strawweight title at UFC 261.

  • UFC 261 bonuses: Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas bank bonuses

    Officials announced the UFC 261 bonuses immediately following Saturday night's championship tripleheader in front of a packed house at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the fight promotion's first event allowed to have a sold-out live audience since the initiation of pandemic restrictions in early 2020. The fight promotion set the venue record for gate numbers generating $3.3 million in receipts. 15,269 spectators attended the event. Fight of the Night: Fight of the Night honors went to the flyweights from the preliminary fight card. Jeff Molina defeated Qileng Aori by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth battle. Performance of the Night: Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his finish of Jorge Masvidal in the fight card's main event. The two fought to a decision at UFC 251 last July with Masvidal stepping in as a late replacement days before the event. On Saturday, Usman finished "Gamebred" early in the second round by knockout. Performance of the Night: Rose Namajunas earned back the strawweight title in stunning fashion in the fight card's co-main event against former champion Zhang Weili. Namajunas connected with a head kick early in the opening round that collapsed Weili. "Thug" Rose became the first female fighter in UFC history to win back a title after losing it. Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC 261 bonuses Fight of the Night: Jeff Molina and Qileng AoriPerformance of the Night: Kamaru UsmanPerformance of the Night: Rose Namajunas

  • UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman blasts Jorge Masvidal unconscious with vicious right-hand KO

    Kamaru Usman became the first man to knock out Jorge Masvidal in 50 professional fights.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 261 results: Randy Brown taps Alex Oliveira with one-armed rear-naked choke

    UFC welterweight Randy Brown needed just one arm to submit Alex Oliveira with a rear-naked choke at UFC 261.

  • UFC 261 results: Valentina Shevchenko smashes Jessica Andrade with crucifix elbows, gets TKO

    At UFC 261, Valentina Shevchenko defended her title for the fifth time when she TKO'd Jessica Andrade with elbows in Round 2.

  • Mixed Martial Arts-Usman, Namajunas score KO title fight wins at UFC 261

    Kamaru Usman knocked Jorge Masvidal out cold to retain his UFC welterweight belt while Rose Namajunas pulled off a stunning first-round head kick KO to dethrone strawweight champ Zhang Weili at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. In the third title fight on the bill, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade as she coasted to a second-round technical knockout victory to retain her crown. Famed for his powerful wrestling, 33-year old Usman came into the main event on Masvidal's home turf on a 17-fight winning streak, and he won the first round comfortably before bringing the fight to a sudden halt in the second.

  • What drivers said after Talladega

    A rundown of driver quotes following Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

  • Wizards rally to beat Cavaliers for 8th straight victory

    WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory. Down eight early in the fourth quarter at 95-87, Washington tied it at 105 on Beal's jumper with 4:55 remaining. Washington then closed on a 14-5 run to equal the team's longest winning streak since 2001 when a player by the name of Michael Jordan was on the roster.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Penn State's Micah Parsons is inexperienced but carries elite potential

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft rolls along with No. 7 — the Nittany Lions' elite specimen who could use some refinement in his game.

  • Talladega Cup race results, points standings

    Results and points standings following Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, won by Brad Keselowski.

  • Conor McGregor says Kamaru Usman deserves a ‘smack’ after UFC 261: ‘I like 170. It’s mine soon’

    Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.

  • ‘A gentleman never tells’: Nick Diaz is causing quite a stir by being at UFC 261

    People have their thoughts and theories as to why Nick Diaz is in Jacksonville for UFC 261.

  • The New York Knicks are on the precipice of a new era

    It’s not the classic tale of the sum being greater than its parts. They play hard consistently, are coached well by Tom Thibodeau and some of their wild cards are panning out.

  • UFC 261 results: Anthony Smith kick kills Jimmy Crute’s leg, fight stopped between rounds

    Watch and listen: Jimmy Crute's rubber leg gets crowd audibly cringing at UFC 261.

  • Jon Jones denies he demanded $30 million from UFC for Francis Ngannou title fight

    This may shock you, but Jon Jones and the UFC are feuding.

  • Anthony Davis scores 4 points in limited return from calf strain

    AD was rusty in his first game in two months.

  • ARCA driver placed on ventilator after fiery Talladega crash

    Derrick Lancaster's car burst into flames after it hit the wall during Saturday's race. His wife said he should be off the ventilator in the next couple days.

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)